Photos: Khloe Kardashian gives the first glimpse of Baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson during Season 2 of "The Kardashians"

Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian has involved a lot of drama. Despite all of the issues they've been dealing with, the couple have two children.

The second child was born via surrogacy in July 2022. The child was conceived shortly after the NBA star had a child with another woman.

Unsurprisingly, this incident has caused a lot of issues between Thompson and Khloe. However, the reality TV star has finally gained the courage to reveal the baby to the worldwide audience that follows her show.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second baby was featured in the premiere of Season 2 of "The Kardashians.”

The couple's first child, True Thompson, was born in April 2018 and recently began school. The second child is a boy.

Even before he was born, it was revealed that the NBA player cheated on his girlfriend, which made the entire situation awkward.

While the incident has impacted their relationship, at least the baby boy is healthy and has brought a lot of joy into their lives.

Khloe Kardashian revealed the baby boy during the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians." (Image via Hulu / YouTube screenshot)

At the moment, it doesn't appear that Khloe and Thompson have named the boy yet. However, their daughter, True, called her brother Snowy, which is her suggestion for the name.

Despite the cheating scandal that involved Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian is happy and excited about her new-born baby. Considering that their child is already two months old, the couple could soon reveal his name.

“Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” Khloe Kardashian said in the latest episode of her show.

The reality TV star also added that the healing process has started and she will enjoy life with True and the baby boy.

Tristan Thompson's absence from daughter's celebration

Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated True Thompson's first day of school. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star ordered a fancy balloon decoration to celebrate this major milestone for her four-year-old daughter. She posted a reel of the decoration on Instagram.

Tristan Thompson, on the other hand, hasn't posted anything regarding his daughter with Khloe. This usually wouldn't be weird, but he made a celebratory post on his son's first day of school a few weeks ago. This son wasn't conceived by Khloe.

It appears that Tristan Thompson hasn't been anywhere near his daugher lately.

