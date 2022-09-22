Photos: Tristan Thompson's beau Khloe Kardashian arranges a colorful balloon display for daughter True's first day of school

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had an on-and-off relationship for a while. Their daughter True recently started her first day of school, which is why her mom celebrated it in spectacular fashion.

The NBA star hasn't posted anything regarding his daughter's major milestone. However, a few weeks ago, he made an Instagram post with his son, celebrating his first day of school.

The relationship between Tristan and Khloe is definitely complicated. However, there is no doubt that True gets a fair share of attention and her mother takes good care of her. Born in April 2018, True is now four years old.

Khloe shared a reel made by "balloonandpaper" on her Instagram story. The reel featured a wonderful display of balloons that were used to celebrate True Thompson's first day of school. There were also foil balloons that spelled "First day of Pre-K," referring to True's pre-kindergarten journey.

As evident from the photos, the decoration looked amazing. It also featured pencil-shaped balloons. Five different pencils were in five different colors, ranging from blue to yellow.

The reality TV star thanked the balloon artist for making her daughter's day special. Khloe is still not ready to accept the fact that her daughter is going to school. However, there is no doubt that this will be an interesting journey for both of them.

The latest Instagram video posted by the artist shows the decoration from different angles.

Tristan Thompson's relationship and NBA career

Tristan Thompson hasn't portrayed himself in a positive light during the offseason. The former NBA champion became a father once again, but this time, the situation was very complicated.

The big man had another child with Khloe Kardashian, but the child was conceived shortly after Thompson had a child with another woman. The entire situation is complicated and could mean the end of their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian supported Tristan Thompson at games during their relationship.

Tristan and Khloe have had numerous breakups, but one has to wonder if the latest scandal will end their relationship for good. According to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, the NBA player was loyal to her during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, things changed once he returned to the league.

Tristan Thompson last played for the Chicago Bulls. He appeared in 23 games for the team and averaged 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. He's currently a free agent, and considering that he's only 31, a lot of teams could use his services.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a great role player who is a decent scorer and a fantastic rebounder.

