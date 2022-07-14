"Khloe Kardashian is biggest walking L", "Can't believe Khloe wants to pay a woman to carry Tristan’s shenanigans" - Fans send comical reactions to news of Tristan Thompson having a baby with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian hasn't gone perfectly well. The two have had many ups and downs and are currently split-up. However, they are having another baby together.

Tristan and Khloe already have a four-year-old daughter, True, and she will have a sibling very soon. According to sources close to the situation, the baby was conceived via surrogate back in November 2021.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a source has revealed. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."

While having another baby should be a big reason to celebrate, the situation between Thompson and Kardashian is very difficult and unusual.

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian

The NBA was shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak and Tristan Thompson, like every other NBA player, stayed home away from basketball.

During this quarantine period, Thompson and his girlfriend were doing well and their relationship was great, according to sources. However, things changed as soon as the 13-year NBA veteran returned to the league.

TMZ @TMZ Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up -- Tristan Thompson ... TMZ has learned. tmz.com/2022/07/13/khl… Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up -- Tristan Thompson ... TMZ has learned. tmz.com/2022/07/13/khl…

Unfortunately, Tristan cheated on Khloe Kardashian and had a baby with another woman in December last year. At the time, he was still in a relationship with Khloe and they had conceived a baby via surrogate.

Twitter reacts to the story

The situation the couple is in is quite messed up and a lot of people were shocked to find out about the new baby. The birth of the baby is imminent and could happen within a few days.

Khloe Kardashian had infertility issues, which is why she decided to have another baby via surrogate. Her sister Kim had two of her babies this way and she had a positive experience.

Twitter users had a field day as soon as the news of another baby dropped. Many users of the social media platform posted tweets which made fun of the entire situation the couple is in.

sky @DEREKXIA0 khloe having another child with tristan khloe having another child with tristan https://t.co/3n1H2Unfzm

OLONI BABY @Oloni I cant believe Khloe wants to pay a woman to carry Tristan’s shenanigans for 9 months. I cant believe Khloe wants to pay a woman to carry Tristan’s shenanigans for 9 months.

Ashley @Love_Write87 Khloe: I'm having Tristan's baby via surrogate



Literally everyone: Khloe: I'm having Tristan's baby via surrogate Literally everyone: https://t.co/SSRECmnKsz

One Twitter user thinks that Khloe Kardashian is more ashamed of one of her older untouched photos than she is of having another child with Tristan Thompson.

kerrigan🛸 @kerrigandaniels Khloe is more embarrassed of this photo than she is to be having another one of Tristan’s kids Khloe is more embarrassed of this photo than she is to be having another one of Tristan’s kids https://t.co/UZBRoFcKzi

While some users felt sorry for Khloe, others said that she deserves it for taking Tristan Thompson back after he cheated on her.

kenny’s house @relientkenny Khloe Kardashian is the biggest walking L i’ve ever seen. you let Tristan cheat on you DOZENS of times, that man cheated on you while you were in labor AND he had another baby with another woman and yet you STILL having your 2nd kid with him???!! absolutely pathetic. seek help. Khloe Kardashian is the biggest walking L i’ve ever seen. you let Tristan cheat on you DOZENS of times, that man cheated on you while you were in labor AND he had another baby with another woman and yet you STILL having your 2nd kid with him???!! absolutely pathetic. seek help.

Yvette @tylxo_ Khloe really having another baby by Tristan after humiliating her 10 times Khloe really having another baby by Tristan after humiliating her 10 times

Twitter users had a lot of great reactions to this story and they all enjoyed checking others' tweets about it. Posting Forrest Gump's running reaction was a must in this situation!

𝒱𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓈 𝒾𝓈 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈 @Mrs_Walker1025 Me running to Twitter when I heard Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson Me running to Twitter when I heard Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with Tristan Thompson https://t.co/1WzICdvvR0

A couple of social media users realized how bad the situation was by putting together a timeline. Tristan Thompson probably knew what he was doing when he decided to have another baby with Khloe.

samantha bush @takeyourzoloft So if the baby Khloe and Tristan are having via surrogate is happening within days then that means that this was planned prior to the birth of his other child with the trainer in December— So if the baby Khloe and Tristan are having via surrogate is happening within days then that means that this was planned prior to the birth of his other child with the trainer in December— https://t.co/UEp1xIcjt1

The NBA player cheated on his girlfriend multiple times, yet she always went back to him. This is why some people were not shocked at the news.

🦋 @eraofaqueen Literally my reaction to Khloe Kardashian for having another baby with Tristan through surrogacy!!!! Literally my reaction to Khloe Kardashian for having another baby with Tristan through surrogacy!!!! https://t.co/VxVHQ9Kq4Q

The funniest reaction, however, was probably this tweet:

👟 @dirtywhiteups Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?”



Tristan Thompson:



Khloe Kardashian: “can you please stop cheating on me and just love me and our daughter?”Tristan Thompson: https://t.co/3KhiaVhSNu

The situation is messed up and raising another child with a man who cheated on her will be quite difficult for Khloe Kardashian. Hopefully, though, they will be able to figure it out and remain on good terms for their children.

