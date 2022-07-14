"Khloe Kardashian is biggest walking L", "Can't believe Khloe wants to pay a woman to carry Tristan’s shenanigans" - Fans send comical reactions to news of Tristan Thompson having a baby with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian hasn't gone perfectly well. The two have had many ups and downs and are currently split-up. However, they are having another baby together.
Tristan and Khloe already have a four-year-old daughter, True, and she will have a sibling very soon. According to sources close to the situation, the baby was conceived via surrogate back in November 2021.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a source has revealed. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."
While having another baby should be a big reason to celebrate, the situation between Thompson and Kardashian is very difficult and unusual.
Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian
The NBA was shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak and Tristan Thompson, like every other NBA player, stayed home away from basketball.
During this quarantine period, Thompson and his girlfriend were doing well and their relationship was great, according to sources. However, things changed as soon as the 13-year NBA veteran returned to the league.
Unfortunately, Tristan cheated on Khloe Kardashian and had a baby with another woman in December last year. At the time, he was still in a relationship with Khloe and they had conceived a baby via surrogate.
Twitter reacts to the story
The situation the couple is in is quite messed up and a lot of people were shocked to find out about the new baby. The birth of the baby is imminent and could happen within a few days.
Khloe Kardashian had infertility issues, which is why she decided to have another baby via surrogate. Her sister Kim had two of her babies this way and she had a positive experience.
Twitter users had a field day as soon as the news of another baby dropped. Many users of the social media platform posted tweets which made fun of the entire situation the couple is in.
One Twitter user thinks that Khloe Kardashian is more ashamed of one of her older untouched photos than she is of having another child with Tristan Thompson.
While some users felt sorry for Khloe, others said that she deserves it for taking Tristan Thompson back after he cheated on her.
Twitter users had a lot of great reactions to this story and they all enjoyed checking others' tweets about it. Posting Forrest Gump's running reaction was a must in this situation!
A couple of social media users realized how bad the situation was by putting together a timeline. Tristan Thompson probably knew what he was doing when he decided to have another baby with Khloe.
The NBA player cheated on his girlfriend multiple times, yet she always went back to him. This is why some people were not shocked at the news.
The funniest reaction, however, was probably this tweet:
The situation is messed up and raising another child with a man who cheated on her will be quite difficult for Khloe Kardashian. Hopefully, though, they will be able to figure it out and remain on good terms for their children.