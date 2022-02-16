NBA Rumors: LA Lakers set to target former NBA champion in buyout market

The LA Lakers are set to be active in the NBA buyout market as they try to improve their flawed roster for the final stretch of the season. The latest rumors have linked the Lakers to a former NBA champion and teammate of LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in signing Tristan Thompson if he gets bought out by the Indiana Pacers. Thompson was acquired by the Pacers from the Sacramento Kings in the blockbuster Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton deal.

Since coming to the Pacers, Thompson has played in just three games, averaging 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game. With the Pacers already loaded with big men like Myles Turner, Goga Bitadze, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson, he Thompson is a likely buyout candidate.

Thompson is just 30 years old, but has regressed since leaving the Cavaliers to join the Boston Celtics in 2020. He still does offer more than DeAndre Jordan and it also helps that the former is signed with Klutch Sports.

In addition to Thompson, the Lakers are also linked with former All-Star Goran Dragic. The former Miami Heat standout reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs on February 15th, making him a free agent. Dragic appeared in just five games for the Toronto Raptors before being sent away by the team.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran. Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran.

The LA Lakers will have to compete with teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets for the signature of Dragic. The Lakers offer prestige, but they don't really look like championship contenders at the moment.

LA Lakers to face Utah Jazz before entering the All-Star break

A snap from the Los Angeles Lakers' match against the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

With the NBA All-Star break only a day away, the LA Lakers have a tough task before heading into a much-needed vacation. The Lakers will face the Utah Jazz at home to try to end their three-game losing streak. Entering Wednesday's game, the Lakers are five games below .500 with a 26-31 record.

It has been a really tough season for the Lakers as they never truly got the chance to play all of their stars together consistently. Russell Westbrook has shown that he's not a good fit for the side, but Anthony Davis is finally showing signs of life.

LeBron James is still playing amazing basketball at age 37, but fatigue could catch up on him towards the end of the regular season. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers will stay put like at the trade deadline or if they will finally make some moves to improve their roster.

The LA Lakers' schedule after the All-Star break is still not favorable. They will face better teams such as the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. James and co. will also have to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra