"This man is sick": Fans react to Khloe's revelation about rejecting Tristian Thompson's proposal on The Kardashians

The Kardashians aired a brand new episode of Season 2 on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 12.01 ET on Hulu. The episode witnessed many heartwarming moments between the Kardashian family as they dealt with drama. However, one piece of news shocked them and viewers alike. Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had rejected Tristian Thompson's proposal before the paternity scandal came out.

The former couple started dating in 2016 and have gone through a tumultuous relationship while dealing with several cheating allegations. The duo share a four-year-old daughter, True, and a two-month-old son and reportedly split last year when it was revealed that Tristian had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. Viewers witnessed Khloe addressing the same during the premiere episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe's revelation about Tristian Thompson's proposal on The Kardashians

On the September 29 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed details about her ex's proposal that viewers weren't aware of. The reality star opened up more about her feelings about finding out that the NBA player cheated on her and expressed the same to her sister, Kim Kardashian. She said:

“We were in the best place. So when we are in the peak of our relationship you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do on the worst of our relationship...I am just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and faith.”

In December 2021, US Weekly confirmed that Tristan was being sued by Maralee, who claimed that she was pregnant with his child at the time. As per court documents obtained by the publication, "he recalled the encounter between him and the fitness model while still dating Khloe."

After undergoing genetic testing, Tristian took to social media in January 2022 to reveal that the news was, in fact, true. He said:

"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

In Episode 2 of The Kardashians, Khloe told Kim that Tristian had proposed to her in December before the scandal panned out. She added that she had rejected his proposal since she wasn't excited about where they were in the relationship.

“I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone. That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family. And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

Khloe also opened up about her decision not to reveal the news of her second child to the outside world as she wanted to keep it private. According to a statement revealed by the production team ahead of The Kardashians episode, the remainder of Season 2 was already shot six months prior to the first episode.

The Good American founder confessed that she shot the entire second season without sharing the news or anything that was happening in her life "simply because wanted to keep it private and I wasn't ready to share it."

While Kim discussed with her sister about the family being concerned over the latter's emotions going through the scandal, Khloe explained that she preferred to "isolate herself," adding that it was incredibly hard for her. According to her, the hardest part was "training herself to un-love someone."

The Kardashians star continued:

"This was my life for six years and we weren't just a couple. We were best friends and he was my workout buddy. We did all these things together and so learning how to undo all these things takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly."

Fans react to Khloe Kardashian's revelation

Fans took to social media to express their shock over Tristian's proposal and were relieved that Khloe rejected it. Check out their reactions below.

stephanie @estephaniiaa_ @hulu Khloe finally said no to that dude at a time where it mattered most tbh #TheKardashians Khloe finally said no to that dude at a time where it mattered most tbh #TheKardashians @hulu

Kellie 🇦🇺 🐺 @KellieBlock7 🤣 #TheKardashians So glad Khloe said No to marrying him So glad Khloe said No to marrying him 😅🤣 #TheKardashians

Alejandra🦋 @aleistalking Khloe basically saying no to Tristan proposing after 6 years of being together vs marrying Lamar after one month of meeting shows that she didn’t trust him AT ALL. Happy she is done with him #TheKardashians Khloe basically saying no to Tristan proposing after 6 years of being together vs marrying Lamar after one month of meeting shows that she didn’t trust him AT ALL. Happy she is done with him #TheKardashians .

Rainbow @7aodicean Tristan proposed? With all the kids he's having, he should propose again and secure the bag. #TheKardashians Tristan proposed? With all the kids he's having, he should propose again and secure the bag. #TheKardashians

guzman @DramaKing25 Tristan had the nerve to propose tho 🫤🫤🫤🫤 I’m numb #TheKardashians Tristan had the nerve to propose tho 🫤🫤🫤🫤 I’m numb #TheKardashians

🦋 @aniyameeks the fact Tristan proposed to Khloe and still went and had baby on her is a slap in a face ! #TheKardashians the fact Tristan proposed to Khloe and still went and had baby on her is a slap in a face ! #TheKardashians

777mek @jamekaabother Tristan PROPOSED to Khloe!?? omggg i’m so glad my girl didn’t accept that! #TheKardashians Tristan PROPOSED to Khloe!?? omggg i’m so glad my girl didn’t accept that! #TheKardashians

Kim Kardashian revealed that Tristian called her to reveal that he was going to propose to Khloe on Valentine's Day 2020. However, Tristian stated that he had proposed in December and that Khloe never told the family about the same.

The first two episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu.

