"You deserve the world, KoKo": The Kardashians fans react as Khloe confirms having second child with ex Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian family returned with a rather emotional premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 2 on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 12.01 ET on Hulu. The reality moguls graced the television screens beginning with Khloe Kardashian directly addressing the scandal with ex Tristian Thompson and announcing the arrival of the former couple's second child through surrogacy.
Khloe explained the timeline surrounding the events that led to the birth of their baby boy, which left fans emotional. They took to social media to express their support and shower The Kardashians star with love. One fan tweeted:
Khloe Kardashian spills all about ex and her baby on The Kardashians Season 2 premiere
Season 2 of The Kardashians started off on a difficult and emotional note for one Kardashian member, Khloe. The Good American founder opened up about ex Tristan Thompson's scandal and revealed more on their baby boy's arrival.
The reality star revealed that she wanted the experience of sharing a child with Tristan to be amazing, however, it turned out to be a "different experience." As per her statement, the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving, following which she found out about the scandal in the first week of December.
In a confessional, Khloe explained how difficult it was to process the news.
"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now. cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."
Explaining more about the timeline of the events, Khloe clarified:
"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"
The Kardashians star also chose to keep the surrogacy news to her inner circle as she was concerned about the outer world criticizing and throwing unnecessary hate at her for the same. However, she told best friend Malika Haqq that Tristan was excited and kept asking her questions, but she chose not to answer them, before adding that she felt "angry and bamboozled."
In the confessional, Khloe opened up about her Tristan's timeline and said:
"All I know is, I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know."
The Good American founder also revealed that she was skeptical of letting her ex into the delivery room while the baby was being conceived. Her sister Kim Kardashian then tried to convince her to let him be present "for the sake of the baby," however, Khloe was still uncertain.
The Kardashians star thanked her mother and her family for holding a baby shower to lighten the atmosphere. After the birth of her son, Khloe called the baby a "beautiful git" and said:
"Now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."
Fans shower support for Khloe Kardashian and celebrate the baby
Fans took to social media to express support for Khloe and congratulate her on the arrival of her son. Check out what they have to say.
The Kardashians family has allowed their lives to go public for the past two decades when they started their E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, they have resonated with a lot of people as their fan base has only kept growing larger throughout the years. Following the success of Season 1 of the Hulu show, fans are excited to see what's in store.