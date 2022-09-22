"You deserve the world, KoKo": The Kardashians fans react as Khloe confirms having second child with ex Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian family returned with a rather emotional premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 2 on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 12.01 ET on Hulu. The reality moguls graced the television screens beginning with Khloe Kardashian directly addressing the scandal with ex Tristian Thompson and announcing the arrival of the former couple's second child through surrogacy.

Khloe explained the timeline surrounding the events that led to the birth of their baby boy, which left fans emotional. They took to social media to express their support and shower The Kardashians star with love. One fan tweeted:

Khloe Kardashian spills all about ex and her baby on The Kardashians Season 2 premiere

Season 2 of The Kardashians started off on a difficult and emotional note for one Kardashian member, Khloe. The Good American founder opened up about ex Tristan Thompson's scandal and revealed more on their baby boy's arrival.

The reality star revealed that she wanted the experience of sharing a child with Tristan to be amazing, however, it turned out to be a "different experience." As per her statement, the embryo transfer occurred days before Thanksgiving, following which she found out about the scandal in the first week of December.

In a confessional, Khloe explained how difficult it was to process the news.

"Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now. cause I want to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

Explaining more about the timeline of the events, Khloe clarified:

"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else?"

The Kardashians star also chose to keep the surrogacy news to her inner circle as she was concerned about the outer world criticizing and throwing unnecessary hate at her for the same. However, she told best friend Malika Haqq that Tristan was excited and kept asking her questions, but she chose not to answer them, before adding that she felt "angry and bamboozled."

In the confessional, Khloe opened up about her Tristan's timeline and said:

"All I know is, I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know."

The Good American founder also revealed that she was skeptical of letting her ex into the delivery room while the baby was being conceived. Her sister Kim Kardashian then tried to convince her to let him be present "for the sake of the baby," however, Khloe was still uncertain.

The Kardashians star thanked her mother and her family for holding a baby shower to lighten the atmosphere. After the birth of her son, Khloe called the baby a "beautiful git" and said:

"Now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."

Fans shower support for Khloe Kardashian and celebrate the baby

Fans took to social media to express support for Khloe and congratulate her on the arrival of her son. Check out what they have to say.

gabby berger @gabbyybergerr just want to let everyone know, khloe kardashian is literally one of the strongest women alive & i love her so much #TheKardashians just want to let everyone know, khloe kardashian is literally one of the strongest women alive & i love her so much #TheKardashians

Notyourbusiness @hboo711 I cried the entire time while watching #TheKardashians tonight. How can some people be so cruel? I am looking forward to celebrating Khloe having a new son and True having a little brother. I still have tears rolling down my cheeks. We all know heartbreak I cried the entire time while watching #TheKardashians tonight. How can some people be so cruel? I am looking forward to celebrating Khloe having a new son and True having a little brother. I still have tears rolling down my cheeks. We all know heartbreak

sky ₊˚✧·˚࿐ @homeforlarry_ can’t wait to see true as a big sister! you’re one of the strongest people i’ve ever seen!! #TheKardashians oh my god!!! @khloekardashian you deserve the world!! such a perfect little baby boycan’t wait to see true as a big sister! you’re one of the strongest people i’ve ever seen!! oh my god!!! @khloekardashian you deserve the world!! such a perfect little baby boy 😭 can’t wait to see true as a big sister! you’re one of the strongest people i’ve ever seen!! 😭😭 #TheKardashians https://t.co/mgplodGXJp

Itsme_tess02 @ItsmeTess02 #TheKardashians Khlo, I know how hard must be for you to watch this ep and feel all these emotions all over again..please just remember you are NEVER alone, you are strong and I'm SO proud of you! Just stay here if you feel comfortable ok? Ilysm 🥺🤍 @khloekardashian Khlo, I know how hard must be for you to watch this ep and feel all these emotions all over again..please just remember you are NEVER alone, you are strong and I'm SO proud of you! Just stay here if you feel comfortable ok? Ilysm 🥺🤍 @khloekardashian #TheKardashians

sky ₊˚✧·˚࿐ @homeforlarry_ wow @khloekardashian is breaking my heart right now, i don’t know what she did to deserve what happened to her. this episode of #TheKardashians is just breaking my heart already wow @khloekardashian is breaking my heart right now, i don’t know what she did to deserve what happened to her. this episode of #TheKardashians is just breaking my heart already

Maria Sol⚡️ @mariasolitaaa it’s not even 9am and i’m here crying like an idiot with the first episode of #thekardashians @khloekardashian I really can’t imagine having the entire world judge you but you are so strong and your kids will see this and now that they have such an amazing mom! it’s not even 9am and i’m here crying like an idiot with the first episode of #thekardashians 🥺 @khloekardashian I really can’t imagine having the entire world judge you but you are so strong and your kids will see this and now that they have such an amazing mom!❤️

mando @armandorendon22 I LOVE you @khloekardashian You are an angel! You deserve all the good that this world has to offer 🤍🤍🤍🤍 #TheKardashians I LOVE you @khloekardashian You are an angel! You deserve all the good that this world has to offer 🤍🤍🤍🤍 #TheKardashians https://t.co/E3HkilBwCW

Valerie petty @sasssmaster

#TheKardashians #youdeservetheworld My heart has never hurt for someone so much as it does for @khloekardashian !! She deserves to be treated like the queen she is!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH KOKO!!!! My heart has never hurt for someone so much as it does for @khloekardashian!! She deserves to be treated like the queen she is!!! LOVE YOU SO MUCH KOKO!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️#TheKardashians #youdeservetheworld

Bek @beksheetal Let me tell you I’m a huge fan of #thekardashians ….now, @khloekardashian is my favorite. Watching this first episode of season 2 and all of those emotions in her….Khloe, Girl, God Bless You. You’re amazing. You’re an awesome Khlo and a great mom Let me tell you I’m a huge fan of #thekardashians ….now, @khloekardashian is my favorite. Watching this first episode of season 2 and all of those emotions in her….Khloe, Girl, God Bless You. You’re amazing. You’re an awesome Khlo and a great mom💕💕💕

Aravis @aravisandhwin I love Khloe so much. This talking head sucks and I just hope she’s okay and I hope the best for her little baby #TheKardashians I love Khloe so much. This talking head sucks and I just hope she’s okay and I hope the best for her little baby #TheKardashians

The Kardashians family has allowed their lives to go public for the past two decades when they started their E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, they have resonated with a lot of people as their fan base has only kept growing larger throughout the years. Following the success of Season 1 of the Hulu show, fans are excited to see what's in store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far