What time will The Kardashians Season 2 premiere on Hulu? Plot, release date and more details explored

The Kardashians are back with yet another dramatic season on Hulu. The popular reality show will document the life of the Kardashian family for Season 2, which is set to air on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 12.01 am ET. The trailer and the preview clips released by the show have teased a significant amount of drama and emotions.

The stakes are higher for this season of The Kardashians as it is set to begin with an exciting and emotional premiere. So much has happened with the family, including Kim Kardashian's split with Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's marriage, Khloe Kardashian's breakdown following her ex, Tristian Thompson's scandal, and more.

Season 2 of The Kardashians to showcase major milestones

Season 2 of The Kardashians has promised more drama than ever. The upcoming episodes are set to document many milestones in the lives of the Kardashian family, including Kim's newfound freedom, Kylie's new baby, Kourtney's wedding, and Kris Jenner's health scare.

To add to the hype, Khloe stated at the trailer's beginning that this season will amount to "insanity." Kendall Jenner revealed that she "is becoming her own self" while promoting her tequila brand. Meanwhile, Khloe reflected on the scandal with her ex, Tristian Thompson, and how that affected her.

This season is undoubtedly bound to be an emotional ride for Khloe. In a teaser for The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, The Kardashians star was seen confirming her second child with Tristian. In a confessional, she said:

“There is something that I am ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time and it’s just a different experience.”

Although the former couple welcomed their newborn baby boy in August this year, the Hulu show is set to document the events leading up to the same.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner was seen facing a health issue, which she planned on hiding from her daughters. Kylie was seen discussing her postpartum symptoms with her fellow sisters, revealing that she had been crying for three weeks following the birth of her second child.

While Kim is navigating her independent life, working as a lawyer, and participating in multiple photoshoots. The season also documents her and sister Khloe discussing the backlash Kim received for her Variety interview. In the interview, Kim stated the following about women going to work.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

However, The Kardashians star did apologize during an interview with Good Morning America. Kim confessed that it wasn't meant to be a "blanket statement towards women." She said:

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians will also showcase Kourtney and Travis Braker's wedding. The Poosh founder married the Blink 182 drummer in an intimate ceremony in Italy on May 22, 2022. According to The Kardashians showrunner Danielle King's interview with Distractify, the wedding was documented for the season.

Speaking about the premiere episode, Kim Kardashian revealed that it would be highly emotional. In an interview with Good Morning America, the SKIMS founder said:

"The one thing I'm really excited about, for the premiere episode is — we haven't done any promos on it. We're not going to..It's, like, a really, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven't talked about."

The Kardashian family has always put their raw lives forward for the world to see. They began the same with their 20-season successful run of their E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and are bringing the same to the Hulu show for a second time. Viewers must tune into the season to find out what's in store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far