“I love everything”: Khloe Kardashian shares her experience of being a mother

American socialite Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she is delighted to be the mother of two children.

In an August 30, 2022, interview with Elle Magazine, the 38-year-old star gushed about her motherhood journey with daughter True and newborn son, whom she shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. She said:

"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. My children challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

Khloe Kardashian had her second child via surrogacy earlier this month. The news of Khloe Kardashian and Thompson becoming parents to a baby boy earlier this month was first confirmed by US Weekly. According to a source who spoke to the publication:

“Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy. Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

In her ELLE interview, Khloe also discussed parenting in today's world, stating:

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

This is the first time Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about her second child with Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian had a rocky time with Tristan Thompson

In 2016, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian began dating. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named True, in 2018. They dated on and off until 2021.

The former couple conceived their second child in November 2021 via surrogacy. However, it was soon revealed that Tristan had been cheating on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum in March 2021, while they were still together.

The NBA player cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols, with whom he had a son, Theo, in December 2021. Following a paternity test, Thompson issued a statement confirming he is the father. He also expressed regret for putting Khloe through this ordeal.

In July 2022, it was revealed that Khloe and Tristan were expecting their second child together via surrogacy.

True is overjoyed to have a baby brother

True Thompson, according to a source who recently spoke with Hollywood Life, is overjoyed to have a baby brother and is always by his side. The source added:

"Khloe thinks it is so beautiful to see how True has taken over the big sister role on this and she is relieved to see that there are no jealousy issues from True, as she was worried about that.”

True has been very gentle with her new baby brother, according to another source.

The source said:

"Khloe has seen another side of True with her baby brother and it’s the cutest thing ever. True understands the difference that this is her brother and She’s so calm and sweet with him. True always approach him with extreme gentleness so she doesn’t hurt him.”

Despite having another child together, a source told Us Weekly Magazine that the couple is no longer together, adding that they "have not spoken outside of coparenting matters" since December 2021.

