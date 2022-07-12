"Oh he cheating cheating": The Family Chantel fans accuse Pedro of having an affair with his co-worker

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel returned to her own house after sleeping over at River's place. The couple argued the previous night about him coming home at 3 in the night and Chantel not knowing where her husband was at times.

She decided to sort things out and made pizza for him, but he rudely said that he did not ask her to make him dinner. He also blamed Chantel for her mother and brother visiting him to discuss the couple's personal problems. Chantel soon noticed a sparkly bottle and asked him whose it was, but he did not reply to her properly.

The Family Chantel fans felt he had cheated on his wife with his co-worker Antonella, with whom he was the previous night.

The Family Chantel fan believe Pedro is cheating on his wife with his co-worker

Tonight's episode of The Family Chantel was very dramatic as Chantel accused Pedro of using her as a green card and said their relationship was a 'coop.'

She also asked him if he was cheating on her, which he denied. He said she did not understand that he had to work with these women. He also did not tell his wife whose water bottle she found in the kitchen cabinet.

The Family Chantel fans felt that Pedro was cheating on her physically and emotionally.

Nip @NipandCo I hope Pedro didn’t bring his work wife’s sparkly bottle home for Chantel to wash #TheFamilyChantel I hope Pedro didn’t bring his work wife’s sparkly bottle home for Chantel to wash #TheFamilyChantel

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina I would totally be planting a GPS on Pedro's car. He comes from a cheating momma and cheating daddy. There is an old saying. "The apple never falls far from the tree". Pedro just being his parents. Helping this co-worker as much as he did. #TheFamilyChantel I would totally be planting a GPS on Pedro's car. He comes from a cheating momma and cheating daddy. There is an old saying. "The apple never falls far from the tree". Pedro just being his parents. Helping this co-worker as much as he did. #TheFamilyChantel

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby Pedro’s body language & overall actions are showing that he’s either thinking about cheating or already cheating #TheFamilyChantel Pedro’s body language & overall actions are showing that he’s either thinking about cheating or already cheating #TheFamilyChantel

Emily’s Speech Coach ♍️ @play_wit_ur_mam Pedro definitely is cheating. His attitude has changed. His “friends like are in his ear. I will say you’ll lose how you get them…. ANTONELLA. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro definitely is cheating. His attitude has changed. His “friends like are in his ear. I will say you’ll lose how you get them…. ANTONELLA. #TheFamilyChantel

What happened on The Family Chantel tonight?

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Alejandro brought flowers for Nicole and waited for her outside her office. Nicole was not happy with his surprise and refused to give him another chance at their love. She threw away the flowers and stomped on them. He later pressurized her to open her car door so that the two could have a conversation.

Nicole eventually gave in, and the two went to a restaurant. She said she did not trust Alejandro and asked him to show her the divorce papers. She later felt that she still had feelings for him, and if her family were not involved in all of this, she probably would have given him another chance.

Winter went on a date with her friend Chris and told viewers that the last time she was single was when she was 19. The two went mock rock-climbing, and Winter enjoyed his company.

Chantel's brother and mother visited Pedro to talk about his fight with Chantel. He told them very politely that Chantel was lazy. He said that he had done a lot of work when she was in school, but she was not putting in the same amount of effort that he did.

Pedro's mother was proud of her son's success but asked him to leave Chantel if she was not supporting him. Karen advised him to get a maid for the household work and reminded him of the time he used to play video games when Chantel worked.

The Family Chantel features the daily lives of a 90 Day Fiancé couple Pedro and Chantel, and their relatives. The show airs every Monday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

