Where did Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno get married? The Family Chantel stars’ relationship timeline explored as couple filed for divorce

The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially called it quits and subsequently filed for divorce.

As per the court documents obtained by US Weekly on Thursday, July 7, 2022, Jimeno had already filed his request on May 27. Meanwhile, Everett filed the same a little later along with a mutual restraining order.

Per the legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, The Family Chantel star, who married Jimeno in Georgia, has cited her reasons for divorce as adultery on the latter's behalf. She also accused him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain."

The star confessed that their marriage was irretrievably broken "with no hope of reconciliation."

The Family Chantel stars first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4

Audiences met Everett and Jimeno on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 after the registered nurse traveled to her then-beau's native Dominican Republic. That's where the two secretly got engaged. They then entered the United States and chronicled their relationship's ups and downs on the TLC show.

In March 2016, the former couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Georgia ahead of their larger celebration with Jimeno's family in the Dominican Republic. The duo starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After from 2017 to 2019 following which they landed their own spin-off series in 2019 called The Family Chantel.

The Family Chantel is on its fourth season, documenting the trials and tribulations of the duo's relationship. On a recent episode of the show, Jimeno confessed about not having kids with his ex-wife and said:

"I want kids, of course I want kids, but not with Chantel right now. Like, for real, not now. Nothing. I believe she's not mentally, you know, prepared. We're not emotionally ready to bring, you know, a baby to this world."

Last October, the former Family Chantel couple also spoke about navigating their relationship and not being in a rush to expand their family.

Jimeno said:

“Chantel needs to finish school [first]. Maybe she wants to get a master’s degree. I don’t want to do the same mistakes that my father did to me. That’s my main thing. I want my child to have all they need, like a school, food, clothes, toys. … It’s very important to me. I want to be the best father in the world.”

Per the court documents that US Weekly saw in April 2022, Jimeno claimed that his estranged wife withdrew more than $257,000 from their joint business account. The document then added that she transferred the amount to an account with her and her sister's names on it.

In his petition, Jimeno requested that the money be moved to an account that both of them could have access to. He also requested that any other money withdrawn from the account be used for household expenses.

By the end of April 2022, the duo had broken it off and have continued to live separately ever since. Jimeno eventually filed for divorce and asked that all assets be equally divided between the two of them.

The Family Chantel star also filed for a divorce petition on her own. As per Entertainment Tonight, Chantel filed court documents in Gwinnett County, Georgia and asked them to distribute the marital debt equally.

She also asked the court to compel her ex-husband to "immediately return her cell phone and back up storage devices for her computers and cell phone."

The former couple were also granted a mutual restraining order. The restraining order prevents them from making any major changes to their insurance policies or assets without each other's consultation and decision.

The Family Chantel is currently in its fourth season and is documenting tensions between the former couple. Apart from the duo, the show also features Pedro and Chantel's family members, including Thomas Everett, Karen Everett, Winter Everett, River Everett, Nicole Jimeno and Lidia Jimeno.

Catch up on all the drama on The Family Chantel next week on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on TLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far