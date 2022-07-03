What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 12 air? Release date, plot, and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé will return with another dramatic episode on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm on TLC. The hit series will see the couples preparing for their respective weddings, which will take place in a few weeks. However, they must first deal with differences in each other's lifestyles and opinions, never-ending demands, and future plans.

The couples: Ariela and Biniyam; Emily and Kobe; Kara and Guillermo; Bilal and Shaeeda; Jibri and Miona; Yvette and Mohamed; and Patrick and Thais are all at different stages of their relationships. However, as the timeline of 90 days ends soon, the pairs are busy preparing for their impending nuptials. The two-hour episode will be packed with drama, something that the show is well-known for.

What to expect from this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé?

This week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé will further document the couples' lives as they try to maintain their relationship and potentially get married in a few weeks.

Biniyam is having a tough time dealing with Ari's ex-husband Lorenzo. Last week, his fiancé met her best friend, who was also her husband for ten years before they got divorced. While Ari had no issues meeting Lorenzo, Biniyam found it awkward to sit at the same table and talk about his relationship with Ari to a stranger.

Biniyam made it clear to Ari about his feelings towards Lorenzo at the beginning itself. Knowing how uncomfortable Biniyam was, Ari invited Lorenzo to celebrate the Ethiopian New Year's with her fiancé's family. Fans addressed the hypocrisy with which Ari behaved. She was upset over Biniyam training with a woman, however, she saw no issues with him meeting her ex-husband.

In a preview released by TLC, Ari is shown having a pregnancy scare. She confesses to Biniyam about not feeling well while having Lorenzo in the house. When her ex-husband asked if the 90 Day Fiancé couple were trying for another baby, Biniyam asked him not to interfere.

Yve and Mohamed and Kiara and Guillermo have had issues since the beginning of the season, and while the former couple are hung up on differences over religious beliefs and cultures, the latter pair are facing issues over each other's differences in lifestyles.

In another preview episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Yve reveals that she wants to postpone the wedding to another month because the venue she wanted the wedding in has been sold out. Mohamed was disappointed by the suggestion as he wanted a green card to go home and return to the U.S., and that would only be possible if he got married to his fiancé.

Last week, Kobe brought Emily a ring from his own little savings and proposed to her at dinner. The couple left home happy, however, little did he know that she had already brought herself one. When she confessed the same to him, he was taken aback and said that this behavior of hers broke his trust. Only time will tell how this relationship will shape up going forward.

Patrick had a shock coming his way in last week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé when Thais revealed that she had not told her father about their wedding. No matter how much she tried to convince her fiancé about her decision, he didn't buy it. By the end of the episode, she wanted to marry him in a chapel in Las Vegas, but he clearly denied the offer, considering she'd not asked her father about the same.

Shaeeda and Bilal continue to have differences with regard to the latter's insistence on the prenup. Last week's episode saw Shaeeda take control of the issue by asking him to arrange a meeting with his lawyer for her to get more details on the agreement.

As the wedding date comes closer, so is the tension among the 90 Day Fiancé couples. Last week gave viewers a glimpse of the drama between a few of them and what potentially stands for them with respect to getting married and living the rest of their lives together. None of them are having a breezy time preparing for their nuptials as they get into multiple arguments and misunderstandings.

