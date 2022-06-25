What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 11 air? Release date, plot and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 11 will air on June 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The upcoming episode will witness couples questioning their relationship and marriage decisions just a few days before their wedding day.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé, titled More to Love: How to Marry a Stripper, reads:

"Kobe's happy proposal comes undone. Thaís lets a huge secret slip. Ari's ex is back and so is Bini's jealousy. Shaeeda questions her future with Bilal. Yve and Mohamed clash about kids. Jibri's parents bluntly assess his relationship."

In the preview clip of the show, things get heated up between the couples as the final day approaches. The decision to get married has to be taken soon else, their partners will not be able to get a Green Card and will be sent back from America. However, as the wedding nears, every couple is doubtful about their future together and is questioning their relationship.

All about Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9: Couples discover new things about each other

Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 will air on Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on the TLC network.

In the preview clip, Kobe and Emily are seen going to a shop where Emily takes a pregnancy test to confirm whether she is pregnant with Kobe's baby again since her parents do not favor having "another kid in their house." Despite all the efforts to keep their relationship intact, Emily discovers new things about her fiancé, which does not go well with Kobe as they try to discuss the matter. He says:

“If you cant trust me on the eve of our wedding, then f**k it.”

Even in the confessional, he admits that he can't deal with the issues "anymore" with Emily.

Even Bini is having trust issues as Ari's "best friend," and her "ex-husband" is back. Bini thinks that Ari's ex still might have "feelings for her," which may not be completely false, as her ex says in the confessional:

I am not going anywhere.

Shaeeda is doubtful about her future with Bilal due to the prenup, and Bilal's sister says that she hopes that Shaeeda is not marrying him "for just what he has." Despite believing that Bilal was the one, Shaeeda is "not sure anymore" and is "prepared to walkway" on their wedding day.

Recap of Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9

In last week's episode, the couple had fights over their partner's career, religious choices, parental intervention, and a prenuptial agreement, which Bilal casually presented to Shaeeda while riding a Ferris wheel.

In episode 10, Jibri's parents asked him to reconsider his decision to marry Miona, but he was adamant and said:

“I just feel like I’m in a waiting room right now. And the walls are closing in and I feel like I have to choose a door to escape for the next chapter right. Whatever door I choose, somebody’s getting left out. I’m just overwhelmed.”

Miona even asks Jibri to stop listening to his parents and warns him that if they don't get married in 90 days, she will fly back home and not date him anymore.

Tune in on Friday to see if the couples can sort out their differences in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9.

