What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 10 air? TLC show to explore Emily purchasing her own engagement ring

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 10 will air at 8 PM ET on June 19, 2022, on TLC. In the upcoming episode, Emily will be seen flaunting her “back-up” engagement ring which she bought herself in case her fiance Koby cannot get one. The new episode will also feature Jibri's parents asking him to rethink his decision to marry Miona and postpone the wedding for now.

What do we know about Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé?

As mentioned previously, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 will air its tenth episode on Sunday, June 19, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. The description of the episode, titled In the Ring, reads:

“Pat and Thaís fight over finances; Jibri's parents shift his mind on marriage; Bini enters the MMA arena; Bilal blindsides Shaeeda with talk of a prenup; Kara goes drinking without Guillermo; Emily reveals a wedding purchase she made in secret.”

With the three-month period ending soon, the couples are now planning their wedding so that their partner can get a Green Card and continue to stay in America with them. Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, Shaeeda and Bilal, Kara and Guillermo, Kobe and Emily, Jibri and Miona, and Biniyam and Ariela are working on their relationship every single day so they can walk down the aisle together happily in 90 Day Fiancé.

However, the upcoming episode will reveal Jibri and Emily’s parents to be unhappy with the idea of their children getting married to their chosen partners. In the preview, we see Jibri’s parents trying to convince him to postpone the wedding with Miona so that they can have more time to get to know each other. However, despite having just 90 days to decide the future of their relationship, Jibri is adamant on tying the knot with Miona knowing that “he is not ready to get married yet.”

Even Emily’s parents want her to rethink her decision to marry the father of her son Koby since he does not have a job. Moreover, the couple has certain issues they need to resolve. However, it does not seem like Emily will change her mind because we know that she went ahead and bought a one-carat diamond ring for herself with her “own money” without telling Koby about it. She left her mother and her friend stunned with this action. Speaking in the confessional, she said:

"I have to wear a ring forever, so I want it to be something that I love. It's not that I don't have faith in Kobe, but I also don't want to put that much pressure on him."

A quick recap of 90 Day Fiancé Episode 9

In last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, titled Poison in the Honey, Shaeeda tried to bond with Bilal's children but the kids were a little hesitant while interacting with Shaeeda. Emily’s dad was also upset after learning that Koby asked Emily to “shut the f*ck up” when she was telling him what to do in the barn, which made him ask Emily to rethink her decision to get married to Koby. Jibri too got into a fight with David over his fiancé while recording.

On the other hand, Pat made his fiancé Thais happy after he gifted her an iPhone. However, he later revealed that she could only get the phone if she agreed to his condition of no longer sharing his location with her, leaving Thais unhappy.

Even Guillermo was not happy after taking a tour of their prospective wedding venue as it was way over their budget, and he felt that Kara was still controlling him.

Tune in on Sunday, June 19, to find out what will happen next between the couples on 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far