What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 premiere? TLC’s show to explore change in Chantel and Pedro’s relationship dynamic

After three successful seasons, The Family Chantel is all set to return with a brand new season on TLC next week.

The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, who were one of those couples who stayed together even after the show ended. The pair continued to welcome viewers into their lives with The Family Chantel.

The first three seasons dealt with Pedro and Chantel being in love and dealing with their respective families. However, in the upcoming season, the dynamic of the couple’s relationship will be seen changing, which could possibly lead to a split.

The official synopsis of The Family Chantel reads:

“Chantel and Karen are on pins and needles while Winter undergoes surgery; Pedro admits to his mum that he's having difficulties with Chantel; Nicole gets tough love from a coach helping her to get ready for the pageant.”

When will The Family Chantel Season 4 premiere?

The first episode of The Family Chantel Season 4 is all set to air on Monday, June 6 at 08.00 pm ET on TLC. The episode will also be available on the network’s website once it premieres on the channel.

Those who do not have access to the channel can opt for various TV service providers, including DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

What to expect from the new season?

Going by previews and trailers, viewers can expect a whole lot of drama from The Family Chantel Season 4. While Pedro and Chantel will try to work on their relationship, the couple’s families will make it pretty difficult for them.

Chantel’s mother Karen will bash Pedro for not treating her daughter correctly. Pedro’s sister Nicole and mother Lidia, on the other hand, will crash Chantel’s family discussion with Pedro.

In a preview, Nicole was seen throwing shade at Chantel and being vengeful as she told the titular star that Pedro cheated on her. Lidia then slammed her son for not taking his family’s side or being affectionate towards them. Later, Nicole returned and threw a glass in rage, forcing Pedro to call the cops on his own sister.

Another promo clip featured Alejandro Padron, Nicole’s ex-boyfriend, who had a fight with Pedro in the previous season. He came to meet Nicole to convince her not to walk away from their relationship. However, Nicole was seen as disrespectful towards his feelings. She threw down the flowers he gave her and said in a confessional:

“If my family were not in the middle, I would give a second chance to Alejandro.”

In the same video, Chantel was seen talking about separation. She was questioning Pedro’s late working hours and coming home drunk. She mentioned that Pedro had the time to get his nails done with his coworkers, but didn’t have a few minutes for her to even go on a short walk. Pedro was also seen complaining about Chantel to the camera, saying that he felt like a family with his coworkers in his new job and that Chantel would not trust him.

In a confessional, Chantel said:

“Things between Pedro and I are not okay. I don’t know what—I don’t know.”

She later added:

“I don’t want a separation. I love him. At the end of the day, if it comes to an end, I want it to be said I did everything that I could.”

The video ended with Chantel knocking on the door of Pedro’s mother's home. Only time will tell whether the couple will work on their dynamic on the reality TV show.

