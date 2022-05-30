"Run Guillermo!": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Kara on her infidelity and rude behavior towards Guillermo

90 Day Fiancé was back with a brand new episode on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC.

This week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé saw Kara and Guillermo deal with rough tides. While the couple got along well initially, it seems like they might hit a troublesome spot after the honeymoon period. The couple attended Kara's high school reunion, and that's where her ex-boyfriend revealed her history of cheating to Guillermo.

Fans took to Twitter to slam Kara and ask Guillermo to run away from her! One fan tweeted:

Too many Kara already admitted earlier that her core hasn’t changed. Listening to Kara’s high school boyfriend talk abt her kissing another dude—cheating on him & watching her Fiancé face.You need to do more than be careful, sir…RUN‍♂️Guillermo! RUN!!‍♂️‍♂️Too manyKara already admitted earlier that her core hasn’t changed. #90DayFiance Listening to Kara’s high school boyfriend talk abt her kissing another dude—cheating on him & watching her Fiancé face.You need to do more than be careful, sir…RUN🏃‍♂️Guillermo! RUN!!🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️Too many 🚩 🚩 🚩 Kara already admitted earlier that her core hasn’t changed. #90DayFiance

Guillermo, a Venezuelan living in the Dominican Republic, caught Kara's eye while she was on a work trip there. The duo kept in touch; however, after she found a job in his country, it was time for them to make it official. She moved in with her fiance upon arrival, followed by an engagement that didn't sit well with her family and friends.

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé star Kara's behavior and infidelity

Fans were disappointed at Kara's behavior towards her fiancé Guillermo and her cheating. They took to social media to express their opinions.

Bilal’s Falling Ceiling @thelovelygwen Not the ex giving advice to Guillermo on how to control the Kara situation. Most female exes would never. #90DayFiance Not the ex giving advice to Guillermo on how to control the Kara situation. Most female exes would never. #90DayFiance https://t.co/ta7rmUjsPv

Roxx @n7roxx It's so weird. Guillermo has switched the roles. There's a young man who seems to be way too matured for Kara, and she's actually the one that needs to do a lot of growing up. Usually, it's the other way around between couples #90DayFiance It's so weird. Guillermo has switched the roles. There's a young man who seems to be way too matured for Kara, and she's actually the one that needs to do a lot of growing up. Usually, it's the other way around between couples #90DayFiance

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Kara super controlling. Emily too. Idk its appears All the Women are real pains in the ass this season. Idk...we'll see as time goes on here, but...... #90DayFiance Kara super controlling. Emily too. Idk its appears All the Women are real pains in the ass this season. Idk...we'll see as time goes on here, but...... #90DayFiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey @D08918972 Right? at 23 with no current job Guillermo has more of a life plan and goals than Kara will in the next 15 years. #90DayFiance @D08918972 Right? at 23 with no current job Guillermo has more of a life plan and goals than Kara will in the next 15 years. #90DayFiance

Morena @MujerBella13 Dear Guillermo, run from a cheater Kara. She gonna waste your time and cry about it while she's doing it #90DayFiance Dear Guillermo, run from a cheater Kara. She gonna waste your time and cry about it while she's doing it #90DayFiance https://t.co/StwzikhqRD

Nida @nidzi1k @JamesAMcGhee Agree. I like how Guillermo is telling his feelings and his expectations to Kara so she can listen to him and meet his needs. She can be an overwhelming personality #90DayFiance @JamesAMcGhee Agree. I like how Guillermo is telling his feelings and his expectations to Kara so she can listen to him and meet his needs. She can be an overwhelming personality #90DayFiance

Chiefsloverchick @Chiefsloverchi1 Kara reminds me of a Republican. All of her accusations are simply confessions. #90dayfiance Kara reminds me of a Republican. All of her accusations are simply confessions. #90dayfiance https://t.co/D8ajTYIoDS

Evie💜#BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered @itsxchildsxplay Kara has no respect at all for Guillermo. From his age to his financial situation, she just seems to think she's the shit. How could you forget about cheating? #90dayfiance Kara has no respect at all for Guillermo. From his age to his financial situation, she just seems to think she's the shit. How could you forget about cheating? #90dayfiance

Sumit’s endless excuses @backtobish Kara seems like a textbook psychological narcissist. Everything will always be spun around to be the other person’s fault, she will always put herself first #90dayfiance Kara seems like a textbook psychological narcissist. Everything will always be spun around to be the other person’s fault, she will always put herself first #90dayfiance

A look back on 90 Day Fiancé couple Kara and Guillermo's relationship

While 90 Day Fiancé couple Kara and Guillermo's relationship started well, they hit a fair share of road bumps. They spoke each other's languages and lived together for a while when she was back in the Dominican Republic. However, with them having issues while spending 90 days together to make it work, it all looks very rocky for them to make it to the end.

This week, Guillermo was distressed with Kara's attitude throughout the time they were preparing for the latter's high school reunion. While fixing balloons in the space, the duo engaged in an argument where she behaved very rudely with her fiance. He kept suggesting different ways to improve the balloons, but she didn't listen to him.

The 90-Day Fiancé star also suggested that they give the remaining ones to the kids on the street, but Kara did quite the opposite - she burst the balloons and revealed that they didn't have time to give them out to the kids. Guillermo confessed that she was stressing her opinion on others which made her extremely controlling.

At the high school reunion, the couple met Kara's ex-boyfriend, and he was quick to give Guillermo advice on how Kara can be stubborn and how she always gets her way. However, the real shock came when he revealed that Kara had cheated on him when she kissed someone else while he was in college.

The 90 Day Fiancé star was highly shocked at the news, and the said ex began to talk about how Kara's infidelity caused him to distrust women, even to this day. The ex then confessed that the 90 Day couple's relationship wouldn't last, and they were leading toward a break-up.

He even went on to tell Guillermo that at any point, if the star felt like he couldn't trust Kara, he should listen to his gut feelings instead of her. While the couple addressed these issues later in the episode, will this affect their relationship?

Guillermo is already having a hard time adjusting to Kara's lifestyle. He had previously confessed to facing trouble with the 90 Day Fiancé star's drinking habits, and the couple has had issues checking each other's phones. With more problems coming their way and with even more revelations, it is only time that they might not be together.

This week, the episode focused on couples adjusting to each other's attitudes, lifestyles, and more. While it worked out well for some, others didn't adapt well to these changes, which led to multiple arguments and fights between them. Only time will tell if they can reach a better place or if the damage will be permanent.

Next week, tune in to 90 Day Fiancé on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC.

