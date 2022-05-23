“Shaeeda, you better run”: Why do 90 Day Fiancé fans advise Shaeeda to leave Bilal?

90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Episode 6 featured a significant spat between Shaeeda and Bilal. Viewers felt that the latter manipulated and gaslighted his fiancé and slammed Bilal. 90-Day Fiancé fans urged Shaeeda to run and leave Bilal.

Susan Coleman, MBA @ellecole7 So Bilal you can joke with Shaeeda but she can’t with you? Leave him girl, he’s too controlling already! #90DayFiance So Bilal you can joke with Shaeeda but she can’t with you? Leave him girl, he’s too controlling already! #90DayFiance

The couple had been dating for over two years when Bilal visited Shaeeda in Trinidad. This time, the latter came to the US on a K-1 visa to spend 90 days with him and discover whether they were ready for marriage after three months.

Bilal, a self-proclaimed prankster, was seen being offended in the latest episode when Shaeeda playfully hit/pat on his head. He asked her to keep her hands to herself and not be disrespectful. He then asked her to leave and get an Uber, but she didn’t get out, and they ended up going to the mosque. Bilal was extremely rude to her. This incident happened in a car while the couple went to Bilal’s mosque for Jummah.

Fans slam Bilal for gaslighting Shaeeda

Many 90-Day Fiancé viewers expressed their displeasure with Bilal’s treatment of Shaeeda after the program aired. Many others criticized Bilal for being obnoxious, controlling, and abusive and advised Shaeeda to leave him.

Jacques Julio @JacquesJulio Shaeeda, you better run. Bilal have so many jumbies running round in his head, they bound to come and attack you one day. #90DayFiance Shaeeda, you better run. Bilal have so many jumbies running round in his head, they bound to come and attack you one day. #90DayFiance

Shanique @NicoleShanique



Bilal: I didn’t cancel date night. I said I didn’t feel like going because of what you did



Gaslighting

#90DayFiance Shaeeda: I feel like I’m being punished. You cancelled date nightBilal: I didn’t cancel date night. I said I didn’t feel like going because of what you didGaslighting Shaeeda: I feel like I’m being punished. You cancelled date nightBilal: I didn’t cancel date night. I said I didn’t feel like going because of what you did 🚨🚨Gaslighting🚨🚨 #90DayFiance

nerdycurlz @dreamcatch27 Every week we’re shown a clip of Bilal gaslighting and talking condescending to Shaeeda #90DayFiance Every week we’re shown a clip of Bilal gaslighting and talking condescending to Shaeeda #90DayFiance

Greed Island Gyal✨ @santadiablita_ Bilal is very manipulative and Shaeeda needs to part ways w him smh #90DayFiance Bilal is very manipulative and Shaeeda needs to part ways w him smh #90DayFiance

Patient Zero @Patient__Zero

#90DayFiance Bilal’s the worst for a lot of reasons one of which making Shaeeda cry and mess up her awesome make up Bilal’s the worst for a lot of reasons one of which making Shaeeda cry and mess up her awesome make up #90DayFiance

Pres. Hotmess @preshotmess



Bilal calling himself a jokester is hilarious. He likes to give it out but he can't take it.



#90DayFiance Bilal trying to label Shaeeda as a violent is really rich.Bilal calling himself a jokester is hilarious. He likes to give it out but he can't take it. Bilal trying to label Shaeeda as a violent is really rich. Bilal calling himself a jokester is hilarious. He likes to give it out but he can't take it. #90DayFiance

Shifo ✨ @Aisha_Saieda Shaeeda please girl run away from Bilal! The fact that Bilal is mad over you play hitting him on the back of the head but he thinks it’s ok to prank you with the house is unfair. I felt so bad for her at the mosque and she’s right Bilal is punishing her. #90DayFiance Shaeeda please girl run away from Bilal! The fact that Bilal is mad over you play hitting him on the back of the head but he thinks it’s ok to prank you with the house is unfair. I felt so bad for her at the mosque and she’s right Bilal is punishing her. #90DayFiance

Bilal and Shaeeda on 90 Day Fiancé

In Episode 6, Shaeeda confessed to the car that she didn’t appreciate Bilal’s pranks every time. She then playfully hit him on the head, which irked Bilal.

He said:

“I don’t know where you come from, but the environment I come from, we keep our hands to ourselves. So what I’m gonna tell you is stop, you’re gonna try to get a wreck.”

Bilal continued:

“Keep your hands to yourself and watch your tongue, cause I can literally pull over right now and you’ll be taking an Uber for the rest of the ride home.”

In response, Shaeeda tried to explain that it was a joke and playful. She then patted again, making Bilal stop his car and say that she better take an Uber.

However, Shaeeda didn’t get out of the car, and they made it to the mosque. The entire time, Bilal was giving her the cold shoulder and even canceled their dinner date. In the end, he lectured Shaeeda for her “violent” behavior and made her apologize.

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Episode 6, she said in a confessional that she thought Bilal had a sense of humor as he had pranked her earlier. Further, she stated that his humor was only for pranking others as he couldn’t take it for himself.

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Shaeeda confesses her love for Bilal by saying that she met the person she was meant to be with. In response, he said:

"Maybe the person I’m meant to be with doesn’t exist.”

Tune in to TLC next week to find out what happens between Bilal and Shaeeda. 90 Day Fiancé season 9, episode 7 will air on Sunday, May 29 at 8.00 pm ET on TLC.

