What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 6 air? Bilal x Shaeeda’s fight, release date and more explored  

Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 is all set to air on Sunday, May 22, on TLC. It will feature seven couples and their courtship drama.

In 90 Day Fiancé, the couples' respective partners leave their hometown and visit their fiancé on a K-1 visa valid for up to 90 days. During this period, they figure out whether they are compatible with each other or if they would be better off returning to their hometown.

The couples of Season 9 include Bilal and Shaeeda, Patrick and Thais, Kara and Guillermo, Emily and Kobe, Jibri and Miona, and Mohamed and Yvette, along with former 90 Day Fiancé stars Biniyam and Ariel.

In the upcoming episode, the couples will be seen getting involved in fights and disagreements.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 6 is all set to air on Sunday, May 22 at 8.00 PM ET on TLC. Viewers can watch the episode later on the network’s website as well.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt to watch episodes via multiple streaming services. Some of these TV service providers include Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube.

The official synopsis of season 9 episode 6 reads:

“Bilal doesn't like Shaeeda's playful side. The pressure is already getting to Jibri. Guillermo wants Kara to slow down on partying. Bini envisions a future in the Big Apple. Thaís has no patience for John.”

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé promises to be intense as the couples have heated arguments. Titled If I Have To Turn This Car Around, the episode 6 preview featured Bilal pulling a prank at Shaeeda once again while they were in the car. The latter then told him that she was sick of such jokes.

Shaeeda playfully hit Bilal, which he didn’t like. He said:

“I don’t know where you come from, but the environment I come from, we keep our hands to ourselves. So what I’m gonna tell you is stop, you’re gonna try to get a wreck.”

In response, Shaeeda stated that the place she came from, people playfully pat each other’s back and such gestures are taken in a friendly manner.

Bilal replied:

“Keep your hands to yourself and watch your tongue, cause I can literally pull over right now and you’ll be taking an Uber for the rest of the ride home.”

The video ended with Bilal pulling over his car on the highway and telling Shaeeda that he was not joking.

Mohamed, on the other hand, was seen telling Yvette that she cannot be alone in a room with any other man. For context, Yvette called for a plumber to fix the infamous bidet for Mohamed, but the latter didn’t entertain the fact that she was alone in the room with the plumber.

Episode 6 will also show tension brewing between Guillermo and Kara as the former wants her to slow down on her partying. Jibri will still be seen dealing with his mother’s issues with his fiancé Miona, while Thais will be seen annoyed with Patrick’s brother’s presence at the house.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 PM ET.

