Why are 90 Day Fiancé fans slamming Emily Bieberly’s father for asking Kobe Blaise to provide for his family?

The fifth episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 aired on Sunday on TLC, featuring Kobe Blaise interacting with Emily Bierberly's family for the first time.
Emily's family has been reluctant to accept her and Kobe's relationship from the beginning. In the latest episode, they all sat together for dinner and had an open conversation with the couple about their future.
During their conversation, Emily's father, David Bieber, was seen interrogating Kobe. He asked the 90 Day Fiancé star to find a job and provide for his family. Her dad's behavior annoyed viewers as they questioned his parental duties for not asking his daughter to find a job.
What do fans have to say?
90 Day Fiancé fans are furious at Emily's dad David for interfering in the couple's life. From keeping his son away on the first day to Emily's family giving him the cold shoulder, Kobe has been facing many difficulties since he arrived in the US.
In Episode 5, Emily asked him to sleep in another bed as she shared it with her son. Then, she asked him to cook for her family and demanded a real diamond wedding ring. When he said that in his culture, men are the boss, Emily's family shut him down, saying that Emily is the boss in their household.
Meanwhile, fans were slamming Emily's father for asking Kobe to find a job instead of asking his daughter. David said in a confessional that he believed Kobe didn't have any future plans set in place.
Here's how some of the fans reacted to the situation:
Kobe and Emily on 90 Day Fiancé
Kobe and Emily met each other in China, where he was working, and the latter went on a trip. They connected instantly, and Kobe proposed to her. Soon Emily got pregnant. Kobe was supposed to arrive in the US before his son's birth, but issues with the K1 visa and COVID-19 lockdown made it impossible for him to be with Emily during her pregnancy.
90 Day Fiancé Season 9 showed him meeting Emily after a long time. When she went to the airport to pick him up, she didn't bring their son with her. This irked Kobe, but he didn't let the matter escalate.
In the latest episode, he was seen advising Emily to stop breastfeeding their son as he's almost one year old. But she refused to agree with his viewpoints and even involved her father in the discussion. In two separate confessionals, her dad was seen calling Kobe "wrong" and "irresponsible."
Only time will tell whether Kobe will be able to be patient and handle the family situation smoothly.
Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 revolves around six couples who get engaged and have 90 days to marry each other before their respective partners' K1 visa expires. TLC airs new episodes every Sunday at 8.00 AM ET.