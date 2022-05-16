Why are 90 Day Fiancé fans slamming Emily Bieberly’s father for asking Kobe Blaise to provide for his family?

The fifth episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 aired on Sunday on TLC, featuring Kobe Blaise interacting with Emily Bierberly's family for the first time.

Emily's family has been reluctant to accept her and Kobe's relationship from the beginning. In the latest episode, they all sat together for dinner and had an open conversation with the couple about their future.

During their conversation, Emily's father, David Bieber, was seen interrogating Kobe. He asked the 90 Day Fiancé star to find a job and provide for his family. Her dad's behavior annoyed viewers as they questioned his parental duties for not asking his daughter to find a job.

Gina 🌅🌴☀️ @reginaCA2ATX



Let Kobe bond with his son the first year and be a stay at home dad 🥰



Why doesn’t she have a job? 🤷‍♀️

How does she support herself? Parents or tax payers?



What do fans have to say?

90 Day Fiancé fans are furious at Emily's dad David for interfering in the couple's life. From keeping his son away on the first day to Emily's family giving him the cold shoulder, Kobe has been facing many difficulties since he arrived in the US.

In Episode 5, Emily asked him to sleep in another bed as she shared it with her son. Then, she asked him to cook for her family and demanded a real diamond wedding ring. When he said that in his culture, men are the boss, Emily's family shut him down, saying that Emily is the boss in their household.

Meanwhile, fans were slamming Emily's father for asking Kobe to find a job instead of asking his daughter. David said in a confessional that he believed Kobe didn't have any future plans set in place.

Here's how some of the fans reacted to the situation:

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead Emily’s dad giving Kobe the business about supporting his family. Maybe if Dad didn’t enable Emily she wouldn’t be in this position in the first place. #90DayFiance Emily’s dad giving Kobe the business about supporting his family. Maybe if Dad didn’t enable Emily she wouldn’t be in this position in the first place. #90DayFiance

The Watcher @TellyTubbo Emily's Dad, maybe instead of being so concerned with Koby, you should have focused on teaching your daughter the basics of becoming an adult. You enabled her partying all those years. #90DayFiance Emily's Dad, maybe instead of being so concerned with Koby, you should have focused on teaching your daughter the basics of becoming an adult. You enabled her partying all those years. #90DayFiance

Velara Sherman @velara_sherman Interesting dynamic, Emily sitting in the chair telling Kobe to help in the kitchen the first night he arrived…Dad telling him that he needs to get a job…does he want him to work illegally because the man doesn’t have a green card. #90DayFiance Interesting dynamic, Emily sitting in the chair telling Kobe to help in the kitchen the first night he arrived…Dad telling him that he needs to get a job…does he want him to work illegally because the man doesn’t have a green card.#90DayFiance

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 Emily is calling the shots and doesn't even have her own place and her dad wants to be hard on Kobe the first day. #90DayFiance Emily is calling the shots and doesn't even have her own place and her dad wants to be hard on Kobe the first day. #90DayFiance

Karyn Beach @beachbaby921 Doesn't Emily's dad realize that Kobe can't work right now. It's part of the K1 process. #90dayfiance Doesn't Emily's dad realize that Kobe can't work right now. It's part of the K1 process. #90dayfiance

✨Jūbei③✨ @Jbei12 This WHOLE TIME, Emily’s dad has said he’s worried about Kobe being able to provide for his daughter. How about holding your daughter accountable and realizing this dude is moving from another country. It would be easier if she worked and he was a stay at home dad #90DayFiance This WHOLE TIME, Emily’s dad has said he’s worried about Kobe being able to provide for his daughter. How about holding your daughter accountable and realizing this dude is moving from another country. It would be easier if she worked and he was a stay at home dad #90DayFiance

Kenzo @KBeechie Emily’s dad…your grown daughter and grandson live with you. Maybe question where you went wrong with Emily before you grill Kobe. #90DayFiance Emily’s dad…your grown daughter and grandson live with you. Maybe question where you went wrong with Emily before you grill Kobe. #90DayFiance

Dave @DaveFlame45 Kobe has only been in the U.S. for a couple of day's and Emily's dad is already telling him what he needs to do. #90DayFiance Kobe has only been in the U.S. for a couple of day's and Emily's dad is already telling him what he needs to do. #90DayFiance

Elisha Pendleton @donshell14 You are worried about Kobe being able to provide. Emily can not not even provide for herself. Dad, you need to have the talk with her daughter. #90DayFiance You are worried about Kobe being able to provide. Emily can not not even provide for herself. Dad, you need to have the talk with her daughter. #90DayFiance

Kobe and Emily on 90 Day Fiancé

Kobe and Emily met each other in China, where he was working, and the latter went on a trip. They connected instantly, and Kobe proposed to her. Soon Emily got pregnant. Kobe was supposed to arrive in the US before his son's birth, but issues with the K1 visa and COVID-19 lockdown made it impossible for him to be with Emily during her pregnancy.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 showed him meeting Emily after a long time. When she went to the airport to pick him up, she didn't bring their son with her. This irked Kobe, but he didn't let the matter escalate.

In the latest episode, he was seen advising Emily to stop breastfeeding their son as he's almost one year old. But she refused to agree with his viewpoints and even involved her father in the discussion. In two separate confessionals, her dad was seen calling Kobe "wrong" and "irresponsible."

Only time will tell whether Kobe will be able to be patient and handle the family situation smoothly.

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 revolves around six couples who get engaged and have 90 days to marry each other before their respective partners' K1 visa expires. TLC airs new episodes every Sunday at 8.00 AM ET.

Edited by Shaheen Banu