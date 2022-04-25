“Emily is appalled”: 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Kobe commenting on Emily’s weight

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé brought couples together after being apart for a long time. The latest episode featured one of the couples, Emily and Kobe, who couldn’t meet for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and his visa problem.

The last time they were together, Emily got pregnant, and, unfortunately, Kobe couldn’t be present during the birth of his son, Koban. In 90 Day Fiancé, he is set to meet his son, and so he flew over to Emily’s hometown.

Since episode 1, Emily has been concerned about Kobe’s first reaction when he sees her. After giving birth to her son, she had gained weight, which she thought was something Kobe might not appreciate.

What happened when they met?

Emily decided not to bring Koban with her to the airport. She wanted to spend one night alone with Kobe, and she left her son with her parents and came alone to the airport. However, she didn’t inform Kobe, who was very eager to meet his son.

As she was waiting for Kobe at the airport, Emily looked highly nervous about the reaction she would get from Kobe. When he arrived, the two hugged each other, and Emily broke down in his arms. In the confessional scenes, Kobe said that he was elated to see her but was waiting to meet his son.

He then commented on Emily’s weight as he said that he was thrilled to see her but said she had gained weight. As soon as he commented, Emily’s facial expression changed as she looked appalled. Kobe, however, added that it didn’t matter to him, and he loved her.

Viewers didn’t like the segment where Kobe commented on Emily’s weight. Take a look at 90 Day Fiancé fans’ reactions to Kobe's comment and Emily’s expression:

James @JamesAMcGhee That double take from Emily when Kobe mentioned her weight probably was my reaction, too. Like it wasn't even a producer prompt. #90DayFiance That double take from Emily when Kobe mentioned her weight probably was my reaction, too. Like it wasn't even a producer prompt. #90DayFiance

Downlinked @downlinked she had your baby! But damn she screwed up for not taking him to his baby!!!! Both are wrong here Emily’s face when he said she gained weight, noshe had your baby! But damn she screwed up for not taking him to his baby!!!! Both are wrong here #90DayFiance Emily’s face when he said she gained weight, no 💩 she had your baby! But damn she screwed up for not taking him to his baby!!!! Both are wrong here #90DayFiance

MandiLaurenNowitz @3icecubes We’ve heard about Emily’s weight gain since last week. Why is she so shocked? #90DayFiance We’ve heard about Emily’s weight gain since last week. Why is she so shocked? #90DayFiance

ISaidWhatISaid @ISaid_What_

#90DayFiance Kobe & Emily seem like a very cute couple in love. Hopefully it stays that way. 🤭 But I didn’t like his weight comment. Kobe & Emily seem like a very cute couple in love. Hopefully it stays that way. 🤭 But I didn’t like his weight comment. #90DayFiance

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life For Kobe to look at Emily different because she's gained weight after having her son that's not okay man just love her for her and not her looks #90DayFiance For Kobe to look at Emily different because she's gained weight after having her son that's not okay man just love her for her and not her looks #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé Episode 2

Previously, Emily’s parents warned her of Kobe being irresponsible and not having a stable financial background. Her parents have been with Emily throughout her pregnancy and have now taken care of their daughter and her son. They will meet Kobe for the first time, and it is clear that if he doesn’t pass a good father or good partner’s test, he has to leave their lives.

Meanwhile, Kobe has arrived but is still unaware that Emily has not brought their son with her. Will this create a rift between the two before they get married in 90 days? Only time will tell.

Viewers can watch 90 Day Fiancé episode 2 later on TLC’s site. The upcoming episode will air next Sunday on TLC and Discovery+ at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Suchitra