When will Be My Guest air on Discovery +? Release date, trailer and more about Ina Garten's show

Ina Garten will be back again on Be My Guest With Ina Garten with some amazing recipes and awesome guests this weekend on Discovery Plus.

According to the network, the show will be "a day of conversation, connection, food, and fun visits to some of her favorite local spots."

Release date, trailer and more about Be My Guest

Ina Garten’s show, Be My Guest With Ina Garten, will start streaming on Saturday, March 26, 2022, on Discovery Plus. The show has been renewed for two additional seasons ahead of its launch. The next two seasons of the show will begin production later this year.

Season 1 of the show will consist of four episodes, rolled out weekly similar to the premiere.

As per the trailer of the show, Garten will host some famous personalities at her “East Hampton home” and chit-chat with them along with some mouth-watering delicacies and cocktails and take them on a ride at the end.

Some of the guests who will visit her home are ER and The Good Wife actress Julianna Margulies, Chef Erin French, director Rob Marshall, journalist and Today host Willie Geist, and director-producer duo Rob Marshall and John DeLuca.

In the first episode, the Daytime Emmy winner will host award-winning actress Margulies and discuss “untraditional childhoods and careers over Garten’s margaritas and Margulies’ halibut, followed by a scenic car ride to the beach.”

In the following episode with chef French, from the restaurant Lost Kitchen, Garten will bake banana crunch muffins with her and talk about “French’s inspiring life and how she made her restaurant a dining destination, against all odds.”

The Magnolia Network’s show, The Lost Kitchen, chef French will also “share her dad’s meatloaf recipe before hitting the road to explore East Hampton and they end the day with a sweet treat from one of Garten’s favorite bakeries.”

The 74-years-old host of Food Network's Barefoot Contessa will talk with her other guests about their life stories over some good food and music.

Produced by Pacific Productions, Be My Guest With Ina Garten, will launch on Discovery Plus, followed by a “food-centric half-hour” episode on Food Network at 12 p.m. ET.

