"We make things work for people's reality": George Oliphant dishes on 'George to the Rescue' Season 13

George To The Rescue returns for the 13th season with more inspiring and incredible stories of strength and inspiration. The heart-warming and life-changing home renovation series will debut on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Hosted by George Oliphant, the two-time Daytime Emmy award-winning series continue the show’s legacy of giving back to worthy individuals and organizations.

The host, George Oliphant, launched his TV career as a veejay for MTVu, MTV's college music channel, followed by MHD, MTV's first high definition music channel. Eventually, he began working on an NBC show called Open House to the Rescue, which led to George To The Rescue.

In conversation with Sportskeeda, Oliphant spoke about his experience on the show and the return of the 13th season of the Emmy award-winning series. For him, the show was one step towards making lives a tad easier for people.

"I wish that I had the power to, you know, cure cancer, or bring people back or allow people who are injured to walk again..I'm not a doctor, I don't have any of those superpowers..But I do have the power to bring people together..we do have the ability to make things work for people's reality."

George Oliphant talks return of NBC's George To The Rescue and more

George To The Rescue launched in 2010 with a mission to improve the homes of deserving people. George Oliphant and his team of volunteer contractors and designers take on baffling home improvement projects for families facing challenges in their lives that they cannot address on their own.

Summing up his journey on NBC's George To The Rescue, George Oliphant is excited for viewers to watch the 13th season. Walking us through his experience on the show, he said:

"It's been a journey. I can't believe we're in season 13 and it never gets old, it's always exciting. The thing with [the show] is that every family that we help is different..no two stories are the same. This is truly a human interest show that uses home improvement to tell the story."

Oliphant also reflected on his inspiration for the reality show. He had come across numerous articles and news pieces about families undergoing one form of tragedy and felt that George To The Rescue could help them make their lives better.

"I was like 'why can't somebody come in and help these people?' Obviously their plates are full with not just with their life but also with whatever else is going on. If we can take the home improvement element off their plate, at least we've made an effort to make their lives a little easier..like answering the bell to do something."

The background for the show, according to Oliphant, was "leaving people in a better place than we found them." He then proceeded to give a brief of how the process for selecting these inspiring stories worked.

"We obviously look for stories, we hear stories, now that we've been doing this for so long, we have such a big network, whether it's people we've rescued in the past who are tied in with other families or [word of mouth]. We're always listening when people write in or DM oe the old mail, telling us their stories."

Speaking about his team, Oliphant said they carefully monitor stories, visit the places and the homes that need improvement, see if it matches their abilities and take it forward.

He also confessed that he was grateful for the support of the numerous engineers, contractors and designers who have supported the process of making lives better for people who genuinely deserve it.

"We kind of figure out 'okay what can we do, how do we do it, who do we call? Who do we need to reach out to, what designers, what companies?' Also, like everybody wants some projects done in their home..but we like to focus on those that really 'need' it. At the end of the day, they need this and couldn't do it on their own, so how do we accomplish providing that need for them."

The George To The Rescue "continues to raise the bar and not lower it." Reflecting on major big-budget projects accomplished by them, Oliphant said:

"There are some things that are a necessity, so that has to happen in order for us to do the project. The towns that we work in are so crucial in allowing us to pull off these rescues, considering the rules and regulations..so we wanna make sure that everything we do is aboveboard."

George To The Rescue intends to bring out real people and real-life stories. Adding to this, Oliphant said:

"These are real people, these are real families. When I step into a house and I meet the families and the people who help us, I'm like 'this is great, I'm so excited that you're all excited, but I want you all to remember that this is their home and when we leave, this is where they live and so I wanna make sure that you treat these families as good as you'd treat your own regular paying customers'"

Speaking about the relationships he built with the families on the show, Oliphant recalled that his parents made him the person he is.

"A long time ago, my father and my mother, they're just like, 'always make sure that you be you.' I remember one time I wanted to be actor and they said 'always be true to who you are and don't compromise on that. And I use that. I wanna make sure what we do is real."

The winner of two consecutive National Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Lifestyle Series” in 2020 and 2021, George To The Rescue returns with a new season starting Saturday, March 26, 2022, on NBC 4 New York/WNBC, and NBC stations across the country.

Produced by LXTV Productions, the series can also be streamed on Peacock.

Edited by Srijan Sen