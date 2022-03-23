When will George to the Rescue season 13 episode 1 air? Release date and more about NBC series

George Oliphant is gearing up to renovate houses on his show George to the Rescue once again. Season 13 of the show will air this weekend on NBC.

The host of George to the Rescue will help families and communities with much-needed home renovations and tell their inspiring stories to the world.

Release Date and more about George to the Rescue season 13

The home renovation series George to the Rescue with host and contractor George Oliphant is all set to premiere on March 26, 2022 on NBC.

Season 13 will see top interior designers and contractors teaming up with Oliphant to help families and communities that are facing trouble with their homes due to their unique problems.

For more than a decade, the Emmy-winning human interest/home renovation series has built and designed spaces that have transformed and supported individuals, families, and organizations in need. According to LI Newsday, the show will have three episodes that have been shot in Long Island.

In episode 1 of George to the Rescue, the hosts will visit 2019 L'Oreal Paris Woman of Worth National Honoree, Brittany Schiavone, who runs a non-profit organization Brittany’s Baskets of Hope (BBoH).

The organization delivers handmade baskets with essential baby items to families who are new parents to babies with Down syndrome.

Drawing on her own experiences as a woman with Down's syndrome, Schiavone started her organization in 2016 from the basement of her house, which was in dire need of renovation. And Oliphant does just that. He renovates the basement for the 32-year-old founder of the organization with a desk and a separate function area, surprising her and her family members.

On the April 2 episode, the team will be seen renovating for Rebecca Koltun, who was paralyzed after a skiing accident last year. Then on April 16, they will add a new play area for a boy with Down syndrome.

The first season of the show premiered in July 2010 and has been loved by all since then as “through inspiring stories of overcoming challenges, this uplifting series highlights the best of the human spirit" as per Oliphant’s Linkedln page.

Produced by LXTV, part of the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal, and Oliphant as the producer, George to the Rescue season 13 airs March 26 on NBC.

