Why are fans hating on Patrick Mendes' brother John from 90 Day Fiancé season 9?

Fans have seen a lot of relationship issues with couples on 90 Day Fiancé season 9, and have frequently expressed their opinions on the same. Viewers of the show have once again voiced their thoughts about Patrick Mendes' brother John, who might cause trouble in the former’s relationship with Thais.

Thais is all set to marry Patrick and start a new life with him in Dallas, Texas, at his house. The only problem is that John also lives in the house with his brother, much to her annoyance.

Why fans hate 90 Day Fiancé season 9 Patrick Mendes' brother John

Patrick Mendes fell in love with the Portuguese tutor while visiting his family in Brazil. He proposed to her, and the couple are now looking forward to starting a new life together. Thais is excited to settle down in their new house after getting married but is not happy with the fact that Patrick’s brother John lives with him and might continue to do so even when the couple gets married.

Looking at Thais and John's equation on 90 Day Fiancé, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts. While some feel that John is “annoying,” others feel that John seems like a “lot for anyone.”

Courtney_ @Courtney_aa Idk why but Patrick’s brother gives me the creeps.. #90dayfiance Idk why but Patrick’s brother gives me the creeps.. #90dayfiance

The Mind of Dom @mrdomrivera #90DayFiance Patrick brother the type of dude that gets drunk and boops people on the nose Patrick brother the type of dude that gets drunk and boops people on the nose 😂 #90DayFiance

Larry David’s “Eh” @sweetbbylettuce



#90dayfiance Why is Patrick’s brother messy like Casey Aflack’s character in the Dunkin SNL sketch? Why is Patrick’s brother messy like Casey Aflack’s character in the Dunkin SNL sketch?😂😂😂😂#90dayfiance

Wayne Blake @GlamaWayne

#90DayFiance I've seen some pricks in my life, but Patrick's brother is a Cactus. I've seen some pricks in my life, but Patrick's brother is a Cactus.#90DayFiance

In the trailer of 90 Day Fiancé, while having a conversation, Thais is annoyed with the fact that John lives with Patrick and is partying in the house. In the confessional, John admits that although he is close to his brother and loves his relationship with Thais, there is going to be a lot of drama when all three of them will be living under the same roof, due to their ego issues.

Patrick confesses that living with his brother:

“Is gonna be really awkward.”

Patrick has done to make Thais happy in the relationship. From getting facials to a new hairstyle, tan, and even getting his back waxed, he has done it all in the name of love.

To avoid any fighting with Thais, he shares his location whenever he goes out and shares his house camera security footage with her to make her believe that no one came to the house.

After all this, the way Patrick deals with the aforementioned relationship issue between his brother and lover will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

All about Patrick and Thais' relationship on 90 Day Fiancé season 9

31-year-old Austin native Patrick met the 25-year-old Brazilian while reconnecting with his father’s family in the latter country. He was looking for a Portuguese teacher when he found Thais on a dating app. After numerous trips to Brazil full of lavish gifts, Patrick proposed to Thais.

The brunette beauty, who has never been to the US, is expecting an extravagant life with Patrick in a new place similar to the one she had in Brazil. On their new journey, the couple not only have to deal with culture shock and lifestyle expectations but also have to figure out a way to live with John in the house.

Whether they will be able to succeed in building their love nest as per plan is yet to be seen. New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 air on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. EST.

