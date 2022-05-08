What time will 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 4 air? Release date, plot, and more details explored

TLC's 90 Day Fiance, which premiered on April 17, features long-distance couples meeting their American fiancé after applying for a K-1 visa. The couple will have to get married within 90 days else their fiancé will be sent back home.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 4 is all set to air at 8.00 pm ET on May 8, 2022. The new episode of the show will see some tense moments between the couple.

In the first three episodes, viewers were introduced to all seven couples featuring their relationship struggles and dilemmas, and now episode 4 awaits an intense and extreme drama.

All about 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 4

Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance Season 9, titled Pasta La Vista, is all set to air this Sunday on the network. The episode's synopsis reads:

“Kobe is overwhelmed with emotions when he meets his son; Bini and Ari have a tense departure from Ethiopia; Jibri and Miona attempt to prepare a meal for his parents; Thais is not a fan of Patrick's brother, John.”

The upcoming episode will even see Patrick spilling the beans on what he does to keep Thais' jealously in check. At the bar, he reveals to his friend that whenever he goes out, he informs Thais about it and even shares his location with her so that she is aware of his whereabouts and doesn't doubt him.

And since their relationship is very “important” to him, he even shows her the camera footage of the house, leaving his friend baffled.

While on the one hand, Patrick is trying his best to have a smooth relationship with Thais, Jibri and Miona too go out of their way to make a good impression on the former's parents by showcasing their culinary skills. The couple cooked for Jibri’s parents for the first time to amaze them, but things backfired as the dish leaves his parents unimpressed.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 Episode 3 recap

The last episode of the show, which aired on May 1, saw some heated arguments between Ariela and Biniyam's sisters when they came to know that the couple was leaving them for America. One of Biniyam's sisters ended up throwing a full glass of wine directly at Ariela’s face, which shocked everyone.

Meanwhile, things didn't start well between Yvette and Mohamed as the latter was upset that Yvette didn’t set up a bidet for him. Despite his displeasure, he tried his best to not get bothered as it was his first night in the US with his lady love.

How their relationship will take a turn and to what extent will they willingly sacrifice for each other, will be revealed in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 9, airing May 8 on TLC. The show can also be viewed on multiple streaming services, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, and YouTube TV.

Edited by Khushi Singh