Who is Ally Lewber? All about the girl spotted with VPR star James Kennedy at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Vanderpump Rules (VPR) star James Kennedy was recently spotted at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was accompanied by a girl who was later identified as Ally Lewber.

They happily posed for the paparazzi at the event that was held on March 22 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. The 30-year-old reality TV star walked the red carpet wearing a white leopard print shirt and black skinny-fit pants. Lewber, meanwhile, donned a green mini dress with black spots.

He was first spotted with the brunette beauty in January as James Kennedy posted multiple Instagram stories of his Las Vegas trip. Seven days ago, he shared a post from Casa Tortuga Tulum, Mexico, where the couple could be seen relaxing.

The caption read:

"Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,here’s a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.”

Ally Lewber is a multi-media journalist from Los Angeles, CA, as per her LinkedIn profile. Her profile further states that she graduated from Belmont University in Entertainment Industry Studies and recently pursued weather forecasting at Penn State University.

Lewber started her career as a star on a local reality TV show, The Valley. She was part of the show for over a year (two seasons) as she performed original music and conducted radio and TV interviews.

After years of being an intern in multiple organizations, she became a production assistant at 20th Century Fox Productions in 2018. Lewber has also worked as a front desk receptionist, staff writer, and on-air host.

In the “About” section, she described herself as:

“An entertainment journalism professional with an exuberant passion for movies, pop culture, entertainment news, and human-interest stories.”

James Kennedy’s past relationship explored

Meanwhile, James Kennedy has made fans curious since he was spotted with Lewber at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Earlier, he made headlines when Kennedy announced his break-up with ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss.

The former couple and the Vanderpump Rules stars announced their split on Instagram during the reunion of season 9. The post read:

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement.”

It continued:

“We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive."

James Kennedy and Leviss dated each other for five years before getting engaged in May, which lasted until November 2021. As per reports, Leviss was also in attendance at the music awards.

