'Vanderpump Rules' reunion: James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss discuss family dynamics, officially end their journey

The final part of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reunion special saw James Kennedy discuss his dynamics with Raquel's family, especially her father, and put an official end to the relationship once and for all.

The couple announced that they had decided to call off their engagement in the first few minutes of the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode, which shocked the entire cast. The couple discussed that their hearts were not in it and were not destined to be each other's soulmates.

The duo had shared identical statements on their Instagram pages along with a photo announcing their breakup to their followers.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Ariana was the one most surprised by the news. During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said:

“We were just at Disneyland with them, like, two days before and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so we were very shocked.”

The duo discuss family dynamics in a reunion special on 'Vanderpump Rules'

James and Raquel began discussing their relationship's stance with Raquel's family, especially her father. James pointed out to the Vanderpump Rules cast that he felt that Raquel's family never accepted him nor loved him as he struggled with sobriety.

The couple agreed that there was a mutual dislike between James and Raquel's father. Lisa Vanderpump even revealed that Raquel's father had warned James that he would be "digging a hole" for him if he ever hurt Raquel. The duo revealed when Raquel's father became furious because James did not wear the hiking shoes he brought for him.

Fans heave a sigh of relief

sophia hayles @zoshka29 #vanderpumprules Literally cried when James and Raquel hugged for the last time Literally cried when James and Raquel hugged for the last time 😞 #vanderpumprules

Legos are fun @Whatisnormal27 #vanderpumprules Raquel really is a genuine lady. I hope she and James both find happiness. She has amazing family support. Really loving her. @RaquelLeviss Raquel really is a genuine lady. I hope she and James both find happiness. She has amazing family support. Really loving her. @RaquelLeviss #vanderpumprules

Nikita @spy_nikita I like how James and Raquel ended their relationship amicable, and are supporting each other during this Tell-All when explaining it. #vanderpump #vanderpump rules #PumpRules I like how James and Raquel ended their relationship amicable, and are supporting each other during this Tell-All when explaining it. #vanderpump #vanderpumprules #PumpRules

Fans are relieved that this journey has now come to an end and wish nothing but the best for James and Raquel. By the end of the episode, the duo hugged each other before leaving. Raquel left with her father, who seemed to be the most relieved about the relationship ending.

