Vanderpump Rules reunion: Debate over  Schwartz and Sandy's bar turns into blame game

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reunion episode had the cast talking about the famous bar and restaurant that Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are building together. Viewers were also able to catch a glimpse of the place in a video shown on the show.

Tedi 🐻🤷🏻‍♀️ @TediVision26 Bravo, please PLEASE give @twschwa and @TomSandoval1 their spinoff show 'Tom Tom'. Vanderpump Rules needs to end. give us the Tom's and their bars. plz and THANKS! Bravo, please PLEASE give @twschwa and @TomSandoval1 their spinoff show 'Tom Tom'. Vanderpump Rules needs to end. give us the Tom's and their bars. plz and THANKS!

Stephanie DeIeso @quenbe615 #PumpRules Sorry but the Tom’s are not opening a bar. You got your storyline for the last season of Vanderpump Rules. Just admit it. #vanderpump Sorry but the Tom’s are not opening a bar. You got your storyline for the last season of Vanderpump Rules. Just admit it. #vanderpump #PumpRules

While discussing the developments in construction, Sandoval agreed that the team is running low on budget and is not ready to accept any money from Lisa Vanderpump even though they have been offered the same multiple times.

Interference of Katie bothered Sandoval in Vanderpump Rules reunion

In the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode, Sandoval expresses that what bothers him the most throughout the build is the involvement and interference of Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Sandoval did not want any significant other to be a part of the decision-making process.

Katie, on the other hand, feels that the entire responsibility of this project has fallen on her husband, Tom Schwartz. Katie points out that Schwartz has been expressing his grievances regarding Sandoval's lack of involvement in the project - they claim that Sandoval neither picks up calls nor responds to emails.

"Bringing money into the house"

Katie and Schwartz are upset and offended about a statement made by Sandoval in the past. In an argument, Sandoval had declared that he was the one "bringing money into the house," which made the couple feel that Schwartz's efforts were being ignored.

Although Sandoval and Ariana claim that the statement was not meant in bad taste, the rest of the cast does not agree and thinks that the statement shouldn't have been made.

The Vanderpump Rules cast visits the bar

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval (Image by https://www.bravotv.com/)

In an earlier episode, Schwartz and Sandoval invited the cast to the bar and restaurant as part of Vanderpump Rules Partners' "Progress Get-Together." The cast was excited about visiting the bar and restaurant, and both Schwartz and Sandoval received compliments on the place with some suggestions here and there.

According to a report by Style & Living, Lisa Vandepump explained that she was a little worried that both have dreamt too big and would not be able to fulfill everything that the team has in mind and the project could take longer.

The cast that visited the bar included Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Ariana Madix.

