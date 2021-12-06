James Kennedy net worth: Vanderpump Rules star's fortune explored as he and Raquel Leviss end engagement

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have recently ended their engagement. A source informed that they ended their relationship while shooting for the 9th season reunion of Vanderpump Rules in Los Angeles on December 3.

Raquel Leviss returned the engagement ring on camera and was later spotted without it while going for dinner. The split was confirmed through similar posts via Instagram on the morning of December 5.

The pair wrote on their respective accounts that after being together for five years, they have decided to have different aims and called off the engagement. They added that they love each other a lot but are not in love anymore.

Their posts concluded by stating that they want nothing but the best for each other and keep positive thoughts.

James Kennedy is worth millions

The popular reality television star is mostly known for his appearances on Vanderpump Rules. According to heavy.com, Kennedy’s net worth is around $4 million.

The 29-year-old made his debut on the second season of Vanderpump Rules and joined the main cast in the fourth season. Radar reported that he earns almost $10,000 for every episode on Vanderpump Rules, and another source has mentioned it to be around $15,000.

Being a social media influencer, he has around 499,000 followers on Instagram, 65,600 on TikTok, and 151,000 on Twitter. He also earns a lot from social media since his posts feature lots of sponsored content.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss relationship timeline

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss had gotten engaged in May (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss dated for five years and got engaged in May. The latter then shared the news on social media with a lineup of pictures from the evening where Kennedy proposed to her.

James also shared the moment on Instagram, where he posted a snap kissing his partner. In the caption, he wrote that she is the love of his life. The proposal also aired on Vanderpump Rules in October 2021.

The pair had certain problems in the past, including Kennedy’s addiction, which he confessed to in Vanderpump Rules. He thanked Leviss on social media in July 2020 while celebrating a year of sobriety. However, Raquel later mentioned that she felt verbally abused by James on Vanderpump Rules.

Also Read Article Continues below

Before James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss split, two other Bravo stars, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, separated in 2021.

Edited by Ravi Iyer