How old is Pandora Vanderpump? All about Lisa Vanderpump's daughter as she welcomes first child with Jason Sabo

Lisa Vanderpump recently became a grandmother after her daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo welcomed her first child. The popular television personality announced the news on November 13.

Lisa wrote on Instagram that she is obsessively in love with the baby and thanked her daughter and son-in-law for making her a grandmother.

Pandora also announced the news on Instagram and revealed the nickname of the baby as Teddy. She posted a picture with her newborn with words of gratification. She said the family was thrilled, given the occasion.

Pandora Vanderpump was previously spotted with her mother in August 2021, attending the Annual World Dog Day. She showed off her bump in a floral dress. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Pandora said that becoming pregnant was a blessing, following a difficult year for everyone.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lisa stated that she wants the baby to call her "nanny Pinky." Pandora kept her pregnancy a secret from the family, later revealing it to her parents with an ultrasound photo.

About Pandora Vanderpump

Pandora Vanderpump is a familiar name for all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules fans. She is 35 years old and is well-experienced in business ventures after many family collaborations like Vanderpump Wines.

Pandora’s family businesses are prominently featured in her Instagram bio. She is now the president of marketing and events for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation and has been guiding the organization since 2016.

She has also appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, she left the show to spend all of her time with the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Pandora Vanderpump’s husband, Jason Sobo, is the national director of Prestige Accounts. The pair have collaborated on a wine called Vanderpump Rose through Palm Bay International.

Pandora’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, as claimed by celebritynetworth.com. She made the pregnancy public in August 2021.

