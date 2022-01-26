Why did Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy break up? Couple addresses split on Vanderpump Rules Reunion

The long-awaited Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reunion finally aired its first part on Tuesday. It provided a glimpse into the season as well as where the cast stands now. However, an unseen twist shook the cast and fans to their core.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy announced that they had called off their engagement. The finale ended with the couple's engagement party, so for the reunion to begin with this news was devastating for the entire cast.

A Duck'n Housewife @MrsDuck2014 #vanderpumprules #PumpRules My heart is completely breaking for James and Raquel. This is a lot to watch unfold on television. My heart is completely breaking for James and Raquel. This is a lot to watch unfold on television. 😟 #vanderpumprules #PumpRules

Felicity Smoak @6thGreekLetter They should've laid off James. I mean seriously. This is way too tough and way too fresh #VanderpumpRules They should've laid off James. I mean seriously. This is way too tough and way too fresh #VanderpumpRules

Vanderpump Rules reunion reveals what transpired between the couple

In the reunion episode, Raquel and James revealed what led them to call off their engagement was that they could no longer see each other as soulmates. Raquel apparently kept having nightmares about the couple's wedding day.

She also revealed that James' anger issues were one of the reasons for them growing apart. James did feel that his sobrierity would fix the relationship but it wasn't enough to save the relationship.

Raquel also handed her engagement ring back to James, indicating an official end to the relationship. This was when it all got real for the cast as they stared at the couple in utter disbelief.

However, it seems the duo also shared plenty of mutual love and respect for each other during their courtship. James said he wanted Raquel to be happy and respected the decision to call off the engagement, while the latter said:

"My happiest memories were with James."

Fans stand in support of the couple

Fans of the show have showered their love for the couple. Fans felt that the way in which the entire situation regarding the announcement was handled was very graceful, and the mutual respect that the couple had for each other was commendable.

Nikita @spy_nikita I like how James and Raquel ended their relationship amicable, and are supporting each other during this Tell-All when explaining it. #vanderpump #vanderpump rules #PumpRules I like how James and Raquel ended their relationship amicable, and are supporting each other during this Tell-All when explaining it. #vanderpump #vanderpumprules #PumpRules

Leann @_love_le_ #PumpRules I want hug Raquel and James so badly right now. I can relate to this situation and it just hurts me seeing others go through it 🥺 #vanderpumprules I want hug Raquel and James so badly right now. I can relate to this situation and it just hurts me seeing others go through it 🥺 #vanderpumprules #PumpRules

TV Junkie @AllyseFrancis



#PumpRules #pumprulesreunion #vpr #vanderpumprules I'm glad James and Raquel realized they weren't right for each other in a matureish way. I think him not drinking anymore and then realizing there were more issues than that were massive factors in the breakup. I'm glad James and Raquel realized they weren't right for each other in a matureish way. I think him not drinking anymore and then realizing there were more issues than that were massive factors in the breakup.#PumpRules #pumprulesreunion #vpr #vanderpumprules https://t.co/OpntlqLDM5

A rollercoaster of emotions

✨☀️ Carrielle ☀️✨ @carriellerose This Vanderpump Rules reunion episode is better than the entire season, and we’re only 20 minutes in. This Vanderpump Rules reunion episode is better than the entire season, and we’re only 20 minutes in.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion was indeed an emotional rollercoaster for viewers. But it did pique a lot of interest among fans who are eagerly awaiting the final part of the reunion to air on Wednesday, January 26.

Also Read Article Continues below

Other highlights of the Vanderpump Rules reunion included Schena Shay and Charlie Burnett's Twitter confrontation, as well as updates on "Schwatz and Sandy."

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee