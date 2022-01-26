"This is the delusion we came for"— 'Vanderpump Rules' fans react to Scheana and Brock's engagement

The last episode of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, Season 9, just before the iconic reunion gave fans more than they could have asked for. Fans weren't expecting the shocking engagement announcement from Scheana and Brock on the eve of Raquel and James' engagement party.

Scheana and Brock made the big announcement in front of their friends and in what came as a shock to their friends, fans shared the same sentiment too. Fans were quick to react on social media about the announcement.

A @AmandasFakeID #PumpRules #vanderpumprules Here goes Brock again, spilling the beans about his and Scheana's terrible idea. #VPR Here goes Brock again, spilling the beans about his and Scheana's terrible idea. #VPR #PumpRules #vanderpumprules

danielle @danie_marie_87 vanderpump rules is nowhere as good as it was years ago but scheana & brock trying to get married @ james & raquel’s engagement party & then lala telling james about it is top tier tv vanderpump rules is nowhere as good as it was years ago but scheana & brock trying to get married @ james & raquel’s engagement party & then lala telling james about it is top tier tv

Surprise announcement on the latest Vanderpump Rules episode

Bravo's episode of Vanderpump Rules began with Scheana and Brock talking about making the engagement announcement without "stealing the thunder" of Raquel and James' engagement that they were there to celebrate.

The announcement did send shock waves through the group. They plan on having their wedding at the same venue as that of Raquel and James' engagement party but decide against it after consulting with Tom Sandoval.

Wreaking havoc at the engagement party

News of Scheana and Brock choosing this specific day to announce their engagement does not sit well with Lala Kent, who then goes over to James to inform him of the incident. All hell breaks loose when James starts screaming at Brock.

Sandoval blames Lala for disrupting the party as well as several relationship dynamics. The party turns into a rage fest with both the couples confronting each other. Fans were definitely divided over Lala's decision and were quick to take sides.

Desi-Lu @PebbzPR Scheana & brock just securing their storyline for next season. Very disrespectful cheap ass couple. LaLa, she could talk cuz she did the same thing herself…ahem.. #VanderpumpRules Scheana & brock just securing their storyline for next season. Very disrespectful cheap ass couple. LaLa, she could talk cuz she did the same thing herself…ahem.. #VanderpumpRules https://t.co/KS085t1QeO

Baby Gorgeous (she/her) @Sicko4Cabaret The Toms need to stop viewing Lisa’s comments as criticism and taking it so harshly. I really think that she is just wants the best for and to help them (and it was confirmed in the “never before seen” version when Sandoval talks to Lisa). #VanderpumpRules The Toms need to stop viewing Lisa’s comments as criticism and taking it so harshly. I really think that she is just wants the best for and to help them (and it was confirmed in the “never before seen” version when Sandoval talks to Lisa). #VanderpumpRules

HidingInTheMelody @HidingMelody 🙄 #vanderpumprules #PumpRules @TomSandoval1 is 1000% right about Lala! So insufferable the way she looks for ANY AND ALL opportunities to shit on Scheana or Tom… she finally got her moment to shit on them both at the same time! Yay! @TomSandoval1 is 1000% right about Lala! So insufferable the way she looks for ANY AND ALL opportunities to shit on Scheana or Tom… she finally got her moment to shit on them both at the same time! Yay! 😒🙄 #vanderpumprules #PumpRules

Vanderpump Rules 👑 @VanderpumpTea



~ #PumpRules Me watching Lala tell James about Brock & Scheana’s secret wedding plan in the middle of James & Raquel’s engagement party: Me watching Lala tell James about Brock & Scheana’s secret wedding plan in the middle of James & Raquel’s engagement party:~ #PumpRules ☕️ https://t.co/4NeaoLySpc

نور الحربي @mrstmferguson #VanderpumpRules I don’t love that Scheana & Brock announced their engagement that weekend, but everyone was right there & Raquel & James weren’t. Lala’s actions ruined the weekend & were 100% unnecessary! #VanderpumpRules I don’t love that Scheana & Brock announced their engagement that weekend, but everyone was right there & Raquel & James weren’t. Lala’s actions ruined the weekend & were 100% unnecessary!

Disappointing send off for the man that started it all

James is absolutely frustrated with the events that transpired in the evening and starts to tell off people discussing the announcement. He even yells at Katie and Tom Schwartz for supporting Scheana and Brock.

James calls out Brock and asks him to leave the venue even after repeated efforts by Brock to try to mend the situation. James' behavior infuriates Brock, who leaves after having a rather disappointing conversation with Scheana.

The Season 9 finale of Vanderpump Rules did have its fair share of setbacks and fans cannot wait to jump into the reunion episodes to see where the cast is now. The Vanderpump Rules reunion will take place over two days in two parts.

Edited by shilpa17.ram