"This is the delusion we came for"— 'Vanderpump Rules' fans react to Scheana and Brock's engagement

The last episode of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, Season 9, just before the iconic reunion gave fans more than they could have asked for. Fans weren't expecting the shocking engagement announcement from Scheana and Brock on the eve of Raquel and James' engagement party.
Scheana and Brock made the big announcement in front of their friends and in what came as a shock to their friends, fans shared the same sentiment too. Fans were quick to react on social media about the announcement.
Surprise announcement on the latest Vanderpump Rules episode
Bravo's episode of Vanderpump Rules began with Scheana and Brock talking about making the engagement announcement without "stealing the thunder" of Raquel and James' engagement that they were there to celebrate.
The announcement did send shock waves through the group. They plan on having their wedding at the same venue as that of Raquel and James' engagement party but decide against it after consulting with Tom Sandoval.
Wreaking havoc at the engagement party
News of Scheana and Brock choosing this specific day to announce their engagement does not sit well with Lala Kent, who then goes over to James to inform him of the incident. All hell breaks loose when James starts screaming at Brock.
Sandoval blames Lala for disrupting the party as well as several relationship dynamics. The party turns into a rage fest with both the couples confronting each other. Fans were definitely divided over Lala's decision and were quick to take sides.
Disappointing send off for the man that started it all
James is absolutely frustrated with the events that transpired in the evening and starts to tell off people discussing the announcement. He even yells at Katie and Tom Schwartz for supporting Scheana and Brock.
James calls out Brock and asks him to leave the venue even after repeated efforts by Brock to try to mend the situation. James' behavior infuriates Brock, who leaves after having a rather disappointing conversation with Scheana.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The Season 9 finale of Vanderpump Rules did have its fair share of setbacks and fans cannot wait to jump into the reunion episodes to see where the cast is now. The Vanderpump Rules reunion will take place over two days in two parts.