Who is Brock Davies? All about the F45 training studio owner as he gifts Scheana Shay a 12.74 - Carat pink Morganite ring

Brock Davies and “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay have been officially engaged after dating for more than two years. The engagement comes nearly three months after the duo welcomed their first child together.

Brock Davies reportedly popped the question on a rose-adorned balcony at the couple’s Los Angeles residence and gifted Scheana Shay a 12.74- Carat pink Morganite ring. The engagement ring was reportedly designed by Kyle Chan.

The designer took to Instagram to share that the ring comes in a “rectangular cushion-cut” and comprises of a “rare” and “fancy” pink-colored morganite stone in its core. The stone sits on a 14-carat white gold ring that also includes 12 small diamonds.

The jeweler also mentioned that the stone represents “divine love” and called the ring a “representative of unconditional love.”

In an interview with People, Brock Davies talked about Scheana’s “dream engagement ring”:

"Scheana and I have talked openly about what we want in life, all the way down to the ring. So all I needed to do was talk to our good friend Kyle Chan, who also happens to be an amazing jeweler. He ran with the design and came back with such a fire cut."

Scheana also admitted to being surprised and overwhelmed by the sudden proposal. The pair had reportedly signed pre-nuptial documents prior to their engagement.

Who is Brock Davies?

Brock Davies is a personal fitness trainer and entrepreneur. He was reportedly born in New Zealand on June 16th, 1991 and grew up in Australia. He later moved to the United States to continue further studies and expand his career in football.

The fitness instructor later established a career in the wellness industry and currently owns two F45 training studios. Brock Davies is also the co-founder and CEO of the “HomeBody” App, a unique fitness platform that connects users and trainers virtually.

The 31-year-old previously played football with Colorado State University and served on defense for the team. He is also an international rugby player. Brock Davies came under the spotlight after he started dating Bravo actor Scheana Shay.

Scheana previously tied the knot with Michael Shay on “Vanderpump Rules” in 2014. Two years later the couple filed for divorce and the former reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Robert Valetta. She was also linked to her co-star Adam Spott and former “Bachelorette” Robby Hayes.

However, it was only after meeting Brock Davies that the reality star found true love. The duo sparked romance rumors in late 2019 after being spotted together on a vacation in Bali. The couple went on to confirm their relationship in April 2020.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay also appeared together in Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” virtual the same month. During the show, they talked about quarantining together.

Two months later, the couple hit a difficult phase as Scheana suffered an unfortunate miscarriage. She later described the incident as “devastating” in her “Scheananigans” podcast. However, the couple firmly stood beside each other through the harsh times.

Brock Davies took to Instagram to dedicate a heartwarming post to Scheana with a caption that read:

"She has my back and I have hers.”

In October 2020, Scheana announced that the couple have been blessed with a “rainbow baby” and are expecting their first child together.

In April 2021, the duo welcomed their daughter Summer Moon. Brock Davies already shares two children, son Eli and daughter Winter, with his ex-wife.

Following Brock Davies and Scheana Shay’s engagement, it is likely that the couple will possibly walk down the aisle soon and work towards growing their beautiful family further in the near future.

Also Read: When did Lauren Bushnell meet Chris Lane? Inside their relationship as Bachelor Nation star welcomes first child

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul