Where did Big Brother alum Christie Murphy marry Jamie Martin? Newlyweds share news on social media

Big Brother 21 houseguest Christie Murphy is married to her fiance Jamie Martin, nearly eight months after they celebrated their engagement in Paris. The former reality show contestant tied the knot with Martin in a romantic ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

According to sources, Murphy and Martin celebrated their nuptials at the Itzik Wedding Venue on Saturday, April 23. Speaking to the publication about the wedding, the brides said:

“Our plan to have a Tulum wedding was talked about literally on our 7th date, in Tulum. We came here together super early on in our relationship, and we joked about just eloping while we were there. We didn’t, but we said, ‘This is where we’ll do it one day.’”

The brides described their wedding as “the most special day of both our lives,” adding that it was “such a blast and so connective.”

Details on Big Brother alum Christie Murphy and fiance Jamie Martin’s wedding

In an Instagram post, the reality star alum posted snaps from their proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in August 2021 and captioned it as:

"Haven’t yet woken up from this dream. Engaged to the LOVE OF MY LIFE in Paris!”

The pair privately held an intimate ceremony in December 2021 with close family and friends to obtain a marriage license in their New Jersey residence. As they shared a shared love for travel and exploration and mutual history in Tulum, the couple was looking forward to throwing a destination wedding months later.

Speaking to sources, the couple said:

“It was the most special day of both our lives. We can’t stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together, and it was perfect! We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives. Such a blast and so connective.”

The brides continued to say how smooth the wedding festivities had been for them and their families.

“We’re just incredibly grateful for how seamless the wedding week has been! We loved having our friends and family there to experience the biggest day of our lives — the only thing missing was our pups, Ruffles, and Beans, but we head home tomorrow to see them!”

The Big Brother alum, who competed in Season 21 of the show in 2019, wore a beautiful gown from Rue De Seine Bridal and Lovely Bride in Philadelphia with coordinating shoes from Bella Belle.

The couple was joined by their bridal team on Saturday, who wore outfits by Birdy Grey. Also present were several of Murphy’s fellow Big Brother co-stars, Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Holly Allen, and Tommy Bracco, who appeared on her season attended alongside other alums Elena Davies and The Real World’s Marie Roda.

