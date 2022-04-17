Who is Pat Mendes? 90 Day Fiancé star is weightlifting national champion

90 Day Fiancé has been a binge-worthy show full of drama and emotions, and the show is coming back with its ninth season on Sunday, April 17. With each couple having a different issue to solve, viewers have been waiting to see how things will turn around for the couples.

The show's latest cast member, Patrick Mendes, a former super-heavyweight champion, will be seen making a complete makeover to welcome his girlfriend, Thais, to Texas.

Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiancé is a 3x Weightlifting national champion

31-year-old Patrick Mendes from Dallas, Texas, is an American-Brazilian heavy-weightlifter. Mendes started Olympic weightlifting in 2008 after his coach recruited him from a local high school power championship. He used to train in a 500 sq. ft. gym that he also used for his granite business with plastic chair mats as platforms.

In an interview with Lift Big Eat Big, he explained his early days of training:

"I committed 100% from day one, buying shoes and training 12 times a week, and under two years of training, I snatched 200kg/440lbs. Then, eventually, I hit an unofficial junior world record of 207kg/456lbs."

After training hard for a few years, he went to the national championship with a back injury. However, he did manage to win two national championships in 2011 and 2012. Next, he participated in the Pan American Games in Mexico and then in the world championships in Paris, France.

Unfortunately, in 2011, he experienced extreme pain in his hip and was diagnosed with a torn labrum. To save the situation, he had to quit weightlifting for some time and perform a full-time job to receive health insurance.

However, upon accomplishing his task, he resumed his training and started participating in more national heavyweight championships. According to various reports, in 2012, Patrick was suspended for two years by the US Anti-Doping Agency for taking human growth hormones.

Patrick frequently shares his training videos on his social media. His Instagram account, @buffmendes, has over 19 thousand followers.

One of the six new couples on the show, Patrick and the 25-year-old Thais met via a dating app. Check out the couple's preview clip below:

What is 90 Day Fiancé all about?

90 Day Fiancé features seven couples who are ready to get married but will have to sort out their differences before they stand in front of the altar. Several issues like cultural differences, family behavior, distance, and individual desires stand in the way of the couples. They have 90 days to sort out these issues and to be with each other forever.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories."

It further adds:

"This season, couples aren’t just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America—many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed, and not always for the best…will these seven couples make it to the altar?"

Viewers can watch 90 Day Fiancé, premiering on April 17 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

