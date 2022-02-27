Who is Natalie Mordovtseva? '90 Day Fiance' star posts heartbreaking video amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

TLC's 90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva posted a rather heartbreaking video of the Ukraine-Russia crisis in her Instagram post. The video shows the citizens of Ukraine holding silent protests and prayers, urging the Russian forces to stop the attacks.

Mordovtseva had earlier not addressed the situation directly, which had upset her fans and followers, leading them to think that she was not really concerned about the Russian invasion in her home country.

The star, prior to posting the recent video, had posted a reel on Instagram that showed her trying to roller skate in an arena. She has used popular hashtags such as "#saveukraine" and "#ukrainian #lives #matter," along with the caption.

The post received criticism from fans as the star used hashtags about the crisis on a reel that showed her skating and visibly enjoying her time at the arena.

Who is Natalie Mordovtseva?

Mordovtseva appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance along with co-star Mike Youngquist. The latter had flown down to Kyiv on 90 Day Fiancé season 7, so he could meet Natalie Mordovtseva and her elderly mom.

The star then moved to US and after a lot of turbulence, she married Youngquist only to dump him six months later. Fans have often called out the former actress for using her husband for his money and Green Card.

She left Youngquist back in December 2020 and has been staying in Florida ever since. In the 90 Day Fiance season 8 Tell-All, filmed in February 2021, Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva arrived separately. The star last appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life, where she dated a model named Johnny, but the relationship turned out to be unsuccessful.

The star also went on several dates with California-based CEO Josh, but did not appear to have a lasting connection with him. A real shocker for fans of the show came when Mike revealed he had not filed for her Green Card. Fans had expected the star to be deported to Ukraine, as they were to get divorced.

However, the former actress is currently in America amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where she used to live with her mom.

Natalie Mordovtseva's fellow 90 Day Fiance co-stars including Yara Zaya, Lana, and Maria, are continuously asking fans to send thoughts and prayers to their motherland.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the peace of the country, with explosions and airstrikes affecting different parts of the country. Several threats have been mounted against the Ukrainian capital, Kviv. People have been active on social media, running fundraisers for the welfare of the citizens of the country.

