"There's not enough food": '90 Day Fiance' star Yara Zaya worried about family as Ukraine-Russia crisis hits hard

90 Days Fiance's Zaya is still wrapping her head around the the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She is worried about her family as well as the people who have been affected by the attacks.

The star gave an update on how she has been coping in the wake of all the attacks that have been reported by the media. The attack is still evolving, with explosions and airstrikes happening in Ukraine and threats on board against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Yara Zaya expressed her feelings on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Honestly, it's hard to sleep when you don't know what will happen to your friends and family."

Speaking to Fox News Friday, Zaya expressed her concerns for her family stuck in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. She said:

"They weren't prepared. They don't have enough water. They don't have enough food. My sister called me and said she tried to go to the supermarket, but there's not enough food anymore."

'90 Days Fiance' star Yara Zaya expresses her concern for the Ukraine attacks

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya, in an interview with Fox News, expressed her shock at the Russian invasion and the situation of people in Ukraine. She said:

"I love my country. It's just so hard for me to even think that in 2022, in this world right now, war still exists, and people can kill other people for land and money."

On her Instagram story, Zaya expressed her strong support for the people in her home country. She also stressed the need for prayers and aid for the citizens of Ukraine, and said:

"Guys, Ukrainian people, they're super strong people. They're so strong, they're so powerful, but they really need your support right now. They really need other countries' people's support. Just pray and support them. That's what they really need."

Days before the situation escalated, Zaya assured all her fans and followers that her "family is in a safe place," but was still worried about her native country. The star also posted a portrait of a woman with a large heart, with the Ukrainian flag on her chest.

In her post two days ago on social media, she expressed her shock at the war-like situation taking place in the 21st century.

"I'm scared now. It's so scary that it's hard to even breathe. I get calls from friends who are afraid, they hear bombs and do not know what to do. They dropping bombs starter at 4 am y'all at 4AM when people are sleeping, this is crazy..I want to ask y'all, let's pray for Ukraine please it's so important now."

Zaya expressed her love for Ukraine while living in Covingon, Louisiana, with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 18-month-old daughter, Mylah.

The invasion began shortly after Russian President Valdimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine, a move he stressed be independent.

Putin's aggression towards Ukraine has been widely condemned by international countries, with economic sanctions and NATO troops gathering in the region. People have been pouring in with support in the form of prayers and fundraisers to support the citizens of Ukraine.

