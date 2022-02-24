Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Sergiy Stakhovsky call for unity and support amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian tennis players, including Elina Svitolina and Sergiy Stakhovsky, have called for unity and support following Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.

Multiple explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on Thursday. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the operation as a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," said Kuleba.

While nations like the US, UK and France have condemned the attack by Russia, people in Ukraine have expressed their concern over the current state of affairs.

Elina Svitolina appeared speechless at the news of the invasion and tweeted a crying emoji. A few hours earlier, she had called on her fellow Ukrainians to unite for the sake of peace in the country.

"I can’t…..😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔," wrote Svitolina on Twitter.

Sergiy Stakhovsky, meanwhile, asked all his friends around the world to put "pressure" on their respective governments to help Ukraine. He also warned that if "Ukraine falls," Europe will be next.

"I would like to encourage all my friends around the world to put pressure on your governments, persuade them to support Ukraine with all means necessary. To kick out all the russian diplomats and oligarchs out of their countries. If Ukraine will fall the Europe is next," tweeted Stakhovsky.

Alexandr Dolgopolov, who retired in 2021, requested everyone to "pray" for Ukraine.

"Please keep Ukraine in your thoughts and prayers. My hometown Kiev and the whole Ukraine is under attack right now. The bombings have started at night!" tweeted Dolgopolov.

Marta Kostyuk joins Elina Svitolina in decrying Russia's tactics

Elina Svitolina at the Brisbane International

Marta Kostyuk earlier took to Instagram to voice her opposition to Russia's invasion. Kostyuk firmly stated that Ukraine is and will never be a part of Russia

"Ukraine has its own History. Ukraine has its own Culture. Ukraine has its own Language. Ukraine has its own Nation. Ukraine has its own Territory. Ukraine is a sovereign Country. Ukraine is not a "part of Russia," it wasn't and will never be," she wrote on Instagram.

On the tennis front, Elina Svitolina was beaten by Tereza Martincova in the first round of the Qatar Open. The World No. 15 won the first set, but failed to build on her momentum and lost the match 6-7)2), 7-5, 7-6(5).

Svitolina hasn't been able to make much of an impact this season. First-round exits in Adelaide, followed by early losses in Dubai and Qatar are testimony to her poor form.

