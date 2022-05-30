Why do 90 Day Fiancé fans think Yvette and Mohamed won't work out?

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was back with another new episode on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC. The hit series saw couples trying to navigate their day-to-day lives, tackling problems and issues while attempting to fit into each other's culture. While some travel all the way to the United States to spend 90 days with their fiancé, only a few relationships ultimately work out.

This week, Yvette and Mohamed had issues with the latter controlling the former by advising her on what to wear. When she reiterated the fact that they were no longer in Egypt, Mohamed did not agree with any of her statements and wanted her to dress in a way that was not "provocative."

Fans weren't impressed with his attitude and were skeptical about the couple. One fan tweeted:

Despite having an age gap of 23 years, Mohamed slid into Yvette's DMs after noticing their shared love for fitness. Their relationship soon turned into an engagement when she traveled to Egypt to meet him in person. She also has a son back home with special needs whose age is very close to that of her fiancé.

Mohamed is finding it very difficult to adjust to the norms of the United States, and both Yvette and her friends have taken note of this.

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed being controlling

Fans were annoyed with Mohamed for trying to control Yvette by telling her what she should wear. They took to social media to express their feelings:

The issues never seem to end between Yvette and Mohamed on 90 Day Fiancé

This week on 90 Day Fiancé, when Mohamed went out to meet Yvette's friends, who bombarded him with many questions he wasn't very comfortable with. Prior to meeting with them, he asked her to wear a longer jacket because her underwear was exposed. Although she agreed to the same, she was annoyed at her potential future husband being this controlling.

The conversation with friends started off comfortably, but it soon took a turn for the worse. Mohamed called Yvette's friends weird and claimed that they asked him uncomfortable questions just because he is a Muslim. He said:

"I feel that they are trying to see how I will react because I am Muslim. So they show more of their boobs, and I don't need to see that."

The friends bombarded the 90 Day Fiancé star with many questions concerning his lifestyle and asked if he was comfortable with the way Yvette and her friends dress. One of the friends asked:

"Have you ever been intimate, like had s*x with any other women?"

After Mohamed admitted that he hadn't, the friend group pressed for more confessions. They proceeded to ask him if he had ever kissed another woman, cuddled another woman, and much more. They went even further and asked him if he had ever watched porn, which made him more uncomfortable than before.

In a confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star said:

"In Egypt, no one, never, would ask these kinds of questions. She's sitting talking about sex, I don't want to be here, but I'm doing that for Yve. I don't want Yve to get upset, but it's very difficult."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, the couple faced another issue when Yvette wanted to surprise him by installing a bidet in their house. However, Mohamed didn't take it well and confronted Yvette over the plumber coming unannounced to the house. He took issue with her being with the man alone, although others were present in the house at the time.

Readers can watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

