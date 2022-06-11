What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 9 air? Yvette x Mohamed’s disagreement, release date and more explored

A new episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is all set to air on TLC on Sunday, featuring six couples and their struggle to understand each other before getting married in three months.

The couples starring this season include Kara & Guillermo, Kobe & Emily, Jibri & Miona, Patrick & Thais, Yvette & Mohamed, Shaeeda & Bilal, as well as Biniyam & Ariela.

In the previous episode, Kobe and Emily had a major fight in front of the former’s mother and Jibri got involved in a fight with bandmate David due to Miona. Meanwhile, Ariela blasted Biniyam for training with a female fighter and Thais was disappointed with Patrick’s new house. At the same time, Shaeeda called out Bilal for his OCD behavior, and Yvette told Mohamed that she didn’t want to convert to Islam.

The upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé will be a continuation, or rather, an aftermath, of what happened last week on the show.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 9 release date and time

Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is all set to air on Sunday, June 12, 2022, on TLC at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. The episode will be available on the network’s website after it airs on the channel.

Viewers can also opt for several TV service providers if they don’t have the channel. Some of the best live streaming services include Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

Titled Poison in the Honey, the ninth episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 promises to have a tense plot with a whole lot of drama.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Shaeeda tries to bond with Bilal's children. Miona continues to come between Jibri and David. Kobe and Emily's dad talk man-to-man. Pat's gift to Thais has strings attached. Guillermo's vision for their wedding doesn't match Kara’s.”

The preview clip featured Pat, aka Patrick, and Thais at a restaurant where they were seen trying out brewed beers. He then took out a rectangular box and gave it to Thais, who asked whether it was for Christmas. Pat said no and asked her to open it. The gift box contained lingerie and an iPhone, which brought a big smile on Thais’ face. However, it soon vanished when Pat said: “But.”

Pat then mentioned that he would discontinue sharing his location with her, and if she disagreed, then she would not get the iPhone. For context, Pat’s introduction episode in the series showed his brother making fun of him as Pat kept sharing his location with Thais wherever he went.

Another clip featured Mohamed and Yvette having a discussion about her not converting to Islam. Mohamed seemed upset and blamed her friends for "brainwashing" her.

In a confessional, he said:

“I'm not gonna change who i am just because her American friends think that she's gonna be a different person by being with me. I don’t know whose Yve gonna listen to, me or her friends. But if Yve not going to accept me for who I am, I’m not gonna be here after the 90 days.”

In the upcoming episode, Kara and Guillermo will visit their potential wedding venue, which might not sit well with their budget. Kobe, on the other, will have a serious discussion with Emily’s father about their future as her parents have decided not to give them money after they get married.

To watch the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, tune in to TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far