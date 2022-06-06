"The vacation is over": Fans skeptical about the longevity of 90 Day Fiancé couple Kobe and Emily

90 Day Fiancé was back with another dramatic episode on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on TLC. The series saw couples trying to adapt to each other's lifestyles and have arguments and fights while attempting to make their relationship work. Differences in cultural backgrounds have often become the biggest issue that couples have had difficulty trying to work past.
This week, Kobe and Emily continued their arguments over not being able to understand each other. Fans were very skeptical about their relationship. One fan tweeted:
Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé stars Kobe and Emily's argument
While the duo went to the stable to take a look at a horse along with Emily's mother, Kobe tried helping them by taking the horse manure out. However, he felt that his partner came out too strong by almost "controlling" him, and this made him lose focus and get annoyed.
The star asked Emily to "shut up." This didn't sit well with her, and she immediately left the scene. Here's what fans had to say about this interaction:
90 Day Fiancé couple Kobe and Emily get into another argument
The duo met each other in Xi'an, China, and their connection was instant. They got engaged within two weeks and had a pregnancy soon after. When Emily returned to Kansas, the couple hoped that Kobe's visa would get approved soon, but the pandemic delayed the same for two years.
During this time, she gave birth to her son and had been raising him alone. Now, with Kobe reuniting with the family, the couple has a lot of roadblocks affecting their relationship.
Kobe and Emily have also had multiple arguments over their different parenting styles. Their son was also taking time to warm up to Kobe, and it is difficult for a child to get closer to a parent if they haven't spent enough time with them. Although Kobe tried his best to make his presence known, Emily's interference didn't make things any easier.
While Kobe was working at the stables this week, Emily kept asking him if she could help, and he refused. She wanted him to get done with his work soon so they could hang out. The constant badgering didn't sit well with him, and he asked her to let him do things his way.
When Emily was trying to help him, Kobe said:
"Are you serious? It’s like you want us to fight about almost everything."
The 90 Day Fiancé couple kept going back and forth. Kobe felt that his partner was very controlling, and this was making him lose his patience. He finally snapped back and said:
“Can you just shut the f**k up?"
Emily couldn't believe what he said to her and stormed off angrily.
On 90 Day Fiancé, viewers witness couples spending time with each other and attempting to work out their differences. However, this is easier said than done. Season 9 of the show features seven couples: Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, Biniyam and Ariela, and Jibri and Miona. Readers can watch 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.