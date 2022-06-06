"The vacation is over": Fans skeptical about the longevity of 90 Day Fiancé couple Kobe and Emily

90 Day Fiancé was back with another dramatic episode on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on TLC. The series saw couples trying to adapt to each other's lifestyles and have arguments and fights while attempting to make their relationship work. Differences in cultural backgrounds have often become the biggest issue that couples have had difficulty trying to work past.

This week, Kobe and Emily continued their arguments over not being able to understand each other. Fans were very skeptical about their relationship. One fan tweeted:

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé stars Kobe and Emily's argument

While the duo went to the stable to take a look at a horse along with Emily's mother, Kobe tried helping them by taking the horse manure out. However, he felt that his partner came out too strong by almost "controlling" him, and this made him lose focus and get annoyed.

The star asked Emily to "shut up." This didn't sit well with her, and she immediately left the scene. Here's what fans had to say about this interaction:

90DayFiance - UNFILTERED @90dayUNFILTERED

Not cool. @90DayFiance I assure you Kobe did not go to the US to be worked as a farm hand shoveling crap and being ordered around.Not cool. @90DayFiance I assure you Kobe did not go to the US to be worked as a farm hand shoveling crap and being ordered around.Not cool.

Kel @KellyBel99 @90DayFiance I am surprised he lasted that long without tell her to shut up.... @90DayFiance I am surprised he lasted that long without tell her to shut up....

katdog @donnankarenfool @90DayFiance Emily needs an attitude adjustment. Let’s face it, she’s not the catch of the year and has little room to act so superior. @90DayFiance Emily needs an attitude adjustment. Let’s face it, she’s not the catch of the year and has little room to act so superior.

hotgurldenny @___dennisss The satisfaction I got from hearing Kobe tell Emily to STFU was pure joy. #90DayFiance The satisfaction I got from hearing Kobe tell Emily to STFU was pure joy. #90DayFiance https://t.co/Ku7mAF7UCX

steph. @SaidSteph__ Emily and her family give me real bad “Get Out” vibes and I don’t like that. #90DayFiance Emily and her family give me real bad “Get Out” vibes and I don’t like that. #90DayFiance

Ariel the Black Mermaid @BaldheadedBff Emily is a whyte woman who let a fetish go too far and had a baby with a man she doesn’t know or respect. It’s hard to watch cause she is so unaware and that’s because she doesn’t HAVE to be aware of Kobe and how he feels as a Black/African man in a sea of whytes. #90DayFiance Emily is a whyte woman who let a fetish go too far and had a baby with a man she doesn’t know or respect. It’s hard to watch cause she is so unaware and that’s because she doesn’t HAVE to be aware of Kobe and how he feels as a Black/African man in a sea of whytes. #90DayFiance https://t.co/Xtmmin92MV

Monica @TvMonicaTv #90DayFiance You just know Emily thought she would be seen as a strong, empowered woman. Instead, we're all collectively telling her to STFU, too You just know Emily thought she would be seen as a strong, empowered woman. Instead, we're all collectively telling her to STFU, too 💀#90DayFiance https://t.co/LEsdBM2Hd0

Allie Palmer @AlliePalmer2468 Hard to watch Emily treat Kobe like shit. He needs to go back home asap. #90DayFiance Hard to watch Emily treat Kobe like shit. He needs to go back home asap. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé couple Kobe and Emily get into another argument

The duo met each other in Xi'an, China, and their connection was instant. They got engaged within two weeks and had a pregnancy soon after. When Emily returned to Kansas, the couple hoped that Kobe's visa would get approved soon, but the pandemic delayed the same for two years.

During this time, she gave birth to her son and had been raising him alone. Now, with Kobe reuniting with the family, the couple has a lot of roadblocks affecting their relationship.

Kobe and Emily have also had multiple arguments over their different parenting styles. Their son was also taking time to warm up to Kobe, and it is difficult for a child to get closer to a parent if they haven't spent enough time with them. Although Kobe tried his best to make his presence known, Emily's interference didn't make things any easier.

While Kobe was working at the stables this week, Emily kept asking him if she could help, and he refused. She wanted him to get done with his work soon so they could hang out. The constant badgering didn't sit well with him, and he asked her to let him do things his way.

When Emily was trying to help him, Kobe said:

"Are you serious? It’s like you want us to fight about almost everything."

The 90 Day Fiancé couple kept going back and forth. Kobe felt that his partner was very controlling, and this was making him lose his patience. He finally snapped back and said:

“Can you just shut the f**k up?"

Emily couldn't believe what he said to her and stormed off angrily.

On 90 Day Fiancé, viewers witness couples spending time with each other and attempting to work out their differences. However, this is easier said than done. Season 9 of the show features seven couples: Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, Biniyam and Ariela, and Jibri and Miona. Readers can watch 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

