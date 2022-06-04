What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 8 air? Kobe x Emily’s feud, release date, plot and more

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is all set to air a new episode on TLC this Sunday, featuring couples questioning their relationship.

The latest season revolves around seven couples including Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, Biniyam and Ariela, and Jibri and Miona.

In the previous episode, Kobe was seen trying to take care of his and Emily’s son. Mohamed met Yvette’s friends, which led to a big fight between the two, and Bilal and Shaeeda went on a romantic date.

The upcoming episode will feature Jibri getting into a physical brawl with band member David, who will be seen throwing shade at Miona.

When will 90 Day Fiancé Episode 8 air?

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 8 is all set to air on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) and 7.00 PM Central Time (CT) on TLC. Those who do not have the channel can opt for different live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling.

Viewers can also watch the episode later on the network’s website once it releases on the TLC channel.

What to expect from the new episode?

Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is set to showcase the troubles between couples. As per the episode’s preview, Kobe and Emily were seen having a fight after the former snapped at her. He was cleaning a stable in the presence of Emily and her mother. Emily was seen nagging constantly with the way Kobe was working, which caused him to lose his patience.

The upcoming episode will also see Jibri agreeing to David’s Chicago gig. However, Miona and David’s differences are set to create problems between David and Jibri, leading to a brawl in episode 8. In the trailer, Jibri defended his fiancé in front of his band, saying that none of them knew Miona and which was why they were judging her. In response, David said that the band broke up because of Miona.

Shaeeda, on the other hand, was seen asking Bilal not to lecture her every time, while Mohamed expected Yvette to convert to Islam and learn about his religion.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé Episode 8, titled Get Off Your High Horse, reads:

“Jibri brawls with David in the studio. Mohamed expects Yve to convert. Thaís' hopes for a John-free future are dashed. Ari finds out Bini is sparring with a woman. Kobe snaps at Emily. Shaeeda thinks Bilal is a neat freak.”

Ari and Bini have been struggling to adjust at the former’s hometown in New Jersey. Bini used to work as a dancer and fighter back in his hometown of Ethiopia, but since moving to the US, he has been clueless about the opportunities to showcase his talent.

In the upcoming episode, he will be seen training at AMA Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy. In the preview, he was seen training with a female fighter when Ari walked in and started yelling at Bini for not telling her that he was training with a girl. She then questioned the female fighter by asking her name and why she was wearing makeup. In a confessional, Ari told Bini that if he's not going to be honest with her, then she’s done with him.

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 airs new episode every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 PM ET.

