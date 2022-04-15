Who is Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiancé? Meet the martial artist who is experienced in flying airplanes

Biniyam Shibre is all set to star in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé with Ariela Danielle with the intention to mend their relationship for a better future together.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé will air from April 17, 2022 on TLC. It will feature seven contestants who will travel to the United States to meet their partners, resolve their differences and get married within 90 days. If they fail, they will have to go back to their native country, bringing the relationship to an end effectively.

All about Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiancé

Born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Biniyam Shibre is a “TV Personality - Martial Artist - Dancer - Dad - Tour Operator," as per his Insta bio. The reality TV star recently got the chance to fly a plane and was overwhelmed by the spectacular view of the “jersey shore, and the NYC, and Philly skyline.” Shibre owns a travel company, Simen Land Tours, with his partner, Ariela Danielle.

Shibre was encouraged by his late father to learn martial arts after showing athletic prowess at a young age. He has also competed as a bodybuilder, and remains active in circus training that combines performance art, acrobatics and gymnastics.

Nicknamed Baby Cool, Shibre transitioned from kickboxing to mixed martial arts, using techniques from his diverse athletic pursuits to create a unique personal style. He has fought three times as a kickboxer in Ethiopia.

Shibre is also a member of United Africa MMA, a federation that aims to bring the sport to a wider audience in East Africa. He fought his first MMA fight for Revolution Combat Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the featherweight category. On August 13, 2021, the fitness enthusiast stepped into the cage again after a long time and won an MMA fight at The Space in Westbury, New York City.

Shibre loves to play tennis and billiards as well.

What else do we know about Biniyam Shibre?

Shibre adores his sons and does goofy things with them all the time. His Instagram account is filled with pictures of them having a good time together. He is also close to his family and devotes time to maintaining personal relationships.

The 29-year-old also happens to be a great dancer. He has shown his moves on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, impressing viewers.

Shibre is all set to work on the issues with his fiancée on 90 Day Fiancé to forge a happy life together in the States.

