"Ari's embarrassing Bini": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Ari confronting Bini over training with a woman

90 Day Fiancé is back with another dramatic and jaw-dropping episode on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC. On the show, Ari and Bini have run into yet another problem in the series.

The former was frustrated with him training with a woman and was close to almost fighting with the trainer. Fans were left stunned and unimpressed the same. One fan tweeted:

TVTweets @TVTweeties @90DayFiance I wouldn’t like it either. But, Ari’s embarrassing Bini. I hope he doesn’t lose out on the gym. @90DayFiance I wouldn’t like it either. But, Ari’s embarrassing Bini. I hope he doesn’t lose out on the gym.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé includes seven couples, Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, Biniyam and Ariela, and Jibri and Miona, as they try to adapt to each other's cultures and lifestyles and make the relationship work.

90 Day Fiancé fans react to Ari's outburst on Bini training with a woman

Fans annoyed Ari for not trusting Bini and her outburst at trainer Melissa. They took to social media to express their feelings.

Zied's Skinny Jeans👖 @KrKarenKr @yeah_jamaica @90DayFiance I guess now that he's in the US she controls him completely, not just a l'il bit like she did in Ethiopia. @yeah_jamaica @90DayFiance I guess now that he's in the US she controls him completely, not just a l'il bit like she did in Ethiopia.

Janieb @JanieBGroovy @90DayFiance Bini is training. Ari had her ex-husband stay with them and flirted with him constantly. Leave Bini alone. Also, get a job, Ari. #90DayFiance @90DayFiance Bini is training. Ari had her ex-husband stay with them and flirted with him constantly. Leave Bini alone. Also, get a job, Ari. #90DayFiance

Kycha @MsRomero92 @90DayFiance All scripted, her acting is horrible. They just need something to keep their story going to get that tlc paycheck. I’m done with Ari and her family. I wish she’d just sign for him to stay and then part ways cause they are clearly not happy with one another. Sad but true. @90DayFiance All scripted, her acting is horrible. They just need something to keep their story going to get that tlc paycheck. I’m done with Ari and her family. I wish she’d just sign for him to stay and then part ways cause they are clearly not happy with one another. Sad but true.

TRUE Housewives @RealiTEAtime

How can Bini learn & train with Ari getting in his way at every turn?

She is pushing him away @90DayFiance This is crossing the line from normal behavior into crazinessHow can Bini learn & train with Ari getting in his way at every turn?She is pushing him away #90DayFiance @90DayFiance This is crossing the line from normal behavior into crazinessHow can Bini learn & train with Ari getting in his way at every turn?She is pushing him away #90DayFiance

DH @topazlioness @90DayFiance He's gone to the gym, why must she show up there.?...with a baby carriage?...what's wrong with her...and where was the baby when she stepped inside...? @90DayFiance He's gone to the gym, why must she show up there.?...with a baby carriage?...what's wrong with her...and where was the baby when she stepped inside...?

Kim Gavin Austin @KimGavinAustin1 @90DayFiance Of all the foreign fiancés, I have to admit the abuse Bini endures from Ari is because he needs to stay strong enough to take her abuse for the end goal of getting the GREEN CARD, He certainly do not have love for Ari or her family. Sorry Avi is in the middle. @90DayFiance Of all the foreign fiancés, I have to admit the abuse Bini endures from Ari is because he needs to stay strong enough to take her abuse for the end goal of getting the GREEN CARD, He certainly do not have love for Ari or her family. Sorry Avi is in the middle.

🍜 @ThatDamnBear_ @90DayFiance What's her deal? He is just training, not making out with that woman🙄 @90DayFiance What's her deal? He is just training, not making out with that woman🙄

90 Day Fiancé star Ari fights with Bini's trainer on the show

Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé met Ari and Bini on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (a spin-off where an American moves to a foreign country looking for love). They encountered several hurdles and left Ethiopia to give their relationship one last try by coming to the United States.

The couple moved to America because their son Avi needed surgery. However, the pair are still encountering trouble between the two, including Bini's poor communication skills and his partner's extreme insecurities and anxieties. Although they do plan to marry one day, there are still a lot of issues to be worked through between the duo.

This week, Ari was taking their son to Bini's training center, where she saw him training with a woman named Melissa. As soon as she saw them in a session, she asked someone from the production to take care of Avi and confronted her partner and the trainer directly.

The 90-Day Fiancé star was angry that Bini didn't inform her about training with a woman. She said:

"So you didn't think to tell me that you will be training with a girl? You didn't thin you would tell me that there was a girl in here?"

She then directly confronted the trainer and asked why she had full makeup on while training, standing close enough to take her down. Although Bini tried to interfere by making her understand that it was purely a competitive training session and had nothing more to it, Ari didn't calm down.

The star said:

"But you didn't think you should tell your future wife that you're training with a girl? Didn't you think that you should tell your wife the truth that there's a girl here named Melissa?"

Bini kept reassuring her that they both had competition ahead, and he forgot to mention Melissa being his trainer to Ari. The fight only seemed to anger her more.

In a confessional, Ari said:

"Everytime I've come to the gym, Bini's always been [training] with men. I didn't realize that he is training with women. And here I come today and he's like wrapped up with this woman with her legs all around him...He should've told me. This is the behavior of constantly avoiding conflict that has hurt our relationship."

On 90 Day, Fiancé saw seven couples from diverse backgrounds trying to make it work in a relationship for 90 days before deciding whether to continue being together or go their separate ways. The past couple of episodes has had viewers witness trouble brewing between some of them.

These pairs fight insecurities, miscommunications, and dissimilarities that give the show's viewers good old drama. Who will make it to the end? Time will tell.

Keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

