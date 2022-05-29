What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 7 air on TLC? Ari X Bini face reality and more

Things will get intense this week on 90 Day Fiancé, and we are ready with the popcorn. Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, It's Me or the Bikini will air on Sunday, May 29, on TLC at 8.00 pm ET.

This week on 90 Day Fiancé, fans will see Biniyam Shibre meeting Ariela Weinberg's family members.

What will happen to 90 Day Fiancé this week?

In a preview, Bini can be seen telling Ariela's family about his dreams of becoming an MMA fighter. Ariela's family gets concerned over the couple's finances as both are not working.

Ari's father can be heard saying in a confessional,

"We have our concerns about their sustainability together

Her mother also says,

"Yeah she needs to get a job too first cause he's not working."

Bini will shock the family by saying that Ari can sign for his green card even if the marriage does not work.

On the other hand, Emily and Kobe will be seen arguing about Kobe driving Emily's car with their son in the backseat. Kobe can be heard saying in a promo:

"China Emily was sweeter like we had so much fun and the Emily I'm seeing right now. Nah! She's changed a lot."

Guillermo will meet Kara's ex-boyfriend, who can be seen claiming in a preview that she cheated on him when they were in a relationship.

90-Day Fiancé fans will also see Shaeeda pressuring Bilal to have kids. The two can be seen on a romantic date on a boat in a preview. In the video, Shaheeda calls Bilal the perfect man for her.

The two can be seen sharing traumatic life experiences. Shaheda recalls when she gave up on love, and Bilal talks about his divorce. He says in a confessional:

"Going through a divorce, I was... I was left broken hearted, you know the feeling of not being wanted."

Shaheeda later confesses in the preview that she now wants to have kids with him.

The episode description reads:

"Kara's ex-boyfriend has advice for Guillermo. Miona gives Jibri an ultimatum. Yve's friends grill Mohamed. Emily vetoes Kobe's parenting decision. Shaeeda pressures Bilal about kids."

What happened to 90 Day Fiancé last week?

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween

Bilal took Shaheeda to a local mosque to pray and to let her meet his ex-wife. On the way to the mosque, Bilal pranked Shaheeda by telling her that she had a booger in her nose. After some teasing, she hit him on the head, and the couple argued about her putting hands on him.

Bilal threatened to kick Shaheeda out of the car. Shaheeda thought that he was overreacting. At the mosque, Bilal left her alone to meet his ex-wife. The two had planned to go on a date that night, but Bilal refused to go with Shaheeda until she apologized. She did apologize, and the two went on a date.

Miona Bell and Jibri Bell

Miona Bell was dress-shamed by Jibri's mother. While helping her out in the laundry, Jibri's mother pointed out that she should dress modestly in front of her husband and other family members. She asserted that the community did not welcome such clothes, and Miona pointed out that this was why she wanted to move to California.

She made fun of her crop top by calling it something supposed to be worn on the head. Jibri later had a heated discussion with his mother about the incident.

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg

Biniyam told Ariela that he would be an MMA fighter, but she was concerned about the finances and knew it did not pay much. Ariela took him on a tour of her hometown, Princeton. Biniyam suggested that the two should move to New York. Ariela felt that he did not take life seriously.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes

This was frustrated with Patrick's brother John Mendes' behavior. John told Patrick that Thais was supposed to be the one making breakfast for him. He drank beer with breakfast, and when Thais pointed it out, he said Brazilians drink "all the time."

Later, the two brothers talked about the situation, and John said he would try harder to get along with the Thais.

Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yvette Arellano

Mohamed was angry with his wife for being alone in the bathroom with a plumber.

Guillermo Rojas and Kara Bass

Guillermo met Kara's friends last week on 90 Day Fiancé. Kara's friend Hillary was concerned about Guillermo's age and that her friend had very little time to decide if she wanted to marry him.

Guillermo defended himself by saying he had been through a lot for his age. He also revealed that he was concerned about Kara's lifestyle choices, including her drinking alcohol.

90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra