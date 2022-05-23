90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 6: Fans react to Miona’s "awkward" conversation with Jibri’s mother

Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 aired on Sunday on TLC, featuring Miona adjusting to Jibri’s home and the unfamiliar city of South Dakota.

Since the beginning, Jibri’s mother Mahala has not approved of the relationship. Earlier, viewers saw Mahala warning Jibri about Miona’s lifestyle and the way she dresses. The mother even pointed out that Miona had to wear decent clothes in her house as Mahala’s husband Brian lived there too.

In the latest episode, Jibri left for work, leaving Miona alone at home. Mahala was seen coming to her room and helping with Miona’s laundry. When Jibri’s mom looked at Miona’s clothes, she didn’t hold back on giving her opinion.

Here’s what 90 Day Fiancé fans have to say

In the laundry room in Episode 6, Miona was handing over her dirty clothes to Mahala one at a time, and the latter was putting them in the washing machine. When Miona gave her the first piece of clothing, Mahala asked what it was and whether it was something to wear on one’s head.

In response, Miona stated that it was her crop top. The 90 Day Fiancé star’s mom then told her not to wear such clothes around the house, and Miona replied that she didn’t think anyone would have a problem with her clothes in the 21st century. Mahala said that such attire was not welcome in her community, and Miona stated that this was one of the reasons why she and Jibri would like to live in California.

Viewers found the conversation “awkward." Many called out Mahala for making Miona feel uncomfortable. Here's how fans reacted:

♉️ @LuisMichael_ This conversation with Miona and Jibri’s mom is super awkward #90dayfiance This conversation with Miona and Jibri’s mom is super awkward #90dayfiance

Amanda @amandabise

She did pull out things from her laundry.

She did make Miona feel uncomfortable.

She is calling Miona a liar because Miona was respectful agreed to the rules but didn’t express every single emotion she was feeling.

#90DayFiance @TxSunflower2762 She’s completely twisting it.She did pull out things from her laundry.She did make Miona feel uncomfortable.She is calling Miona a liar because Miona was respectful agreed to the rules but didn’t express every single emotion she was feeling. @TxSunflower2762 She’s completely twisting it. She did pull out things from her laundry.She did make Miona feel uncomfortable.She is calling Miona a liar because Miona was respectful agreed to the rules but didn’t express every single emotion she was feeling. #90DayFiance

James @JamesAMcGhee Mahala is being so shady & two-faced. It doesn't matter that she didn't go throw the laundry in some other room. It was obvious Miona was uncomfortable. Mahala was so pushy, yet she acts like she was deceived because Miona diplomatically didn't push back harder. #90DayFiance Mahala is being so shady & two-faced. It doesn't matter that she didn't go throw the laundry in some other room. It was obvious Miona was uncomfortable. Mahala was so pushy, yet she acts like she was deceived because Miona diplomatically didn't push back harder. #90DayFiance

@$H.psd @KABOOMxPOW Jibri’s mom is out of pocket for this conversation #90DayFiance Jibri’s mom is out of pocket for this conversation #90DayFiance

Lucy Carrion @lucybarnes



#90dayfiance Omg. This mama needs to address the way her son dresses first before she starts lecturing anyone about their clothing. Omg. This mama needs to address the way her son dresses first before she starts lecturing anyone about their clothing.#90dayfiance

Samanthaaaaa @samanthawitch1 Jibri’s mom will try to push all these stupid rules and cry when they move out due to the stupid rules. I predict it already #90DayFiance Jibri’s mom will try to push all these stupid rules and cry when they move out due to the stupid rules. I predict it already #90DayFiance

Jackie Joker-Kersee @CheFos82

Miona: I didn't want to be here in the first place. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Mahala: People don't wear clothes that skimpy here.Miona: I didn't want to be here in the first place. #90DayFiance Mahala: People don't wear clothes that skimpy here.Miona: I didn't want to be here in the first place. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Jibri and Miona on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9

Miona hails from Palm Springs, California, and Jibri is from Rapid City, South Dakota. In 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 6, Jibri was later seen questioning his mother about the laundry room conversation. He believed that his mother was making Miona uncomfortable by making inappropriate comments about her clothes. The mother and son had a heated conversation about the incident.

In the previous episode, Jibri and Miona tried to impress Mahala by cooking dinner for her and Brian. Although the couple didn’t know how to cook, they made an attempt. Mahala called the food “nasty,” and the dinner didn’t end well.

Episode 6 ended with Jibri being concerned about the difficult spot he was put in, and he was also worried that Miona would lose her temper in front of his mother. Only time will tell if Jibri decides to stay in South Dakota or move out with Miona.

Viewers will find out soon on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, which airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 pm ET.

