Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 cast: List of new couples joining TLC reality series

Seeking Sister Wife is back with its fourth season, given the enormous success of its previous installments. The hit TLC series will premiere on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET and will see some of the old cast returning to give viewers the good old drama, with some new members making their debut this season.

The new season of Seeking Sister Wife will document and explore the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate their relationships and actively search or try to court potentially new sister wives. Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield; and Sidian and Tosha Jones will be back for the season. Viewers will witness love, complexity, laughter, and drama in a fully packed one-hour episode every week.

Who will be a part of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4?

Check out the list of returning and new cast members and those who won't be making the cut this season of Seeking Sister Wife.

Returning cast members

1) Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield

Returning couple Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield joined the TLC series last season and have been trendy. Following a monogamous 10-year marriage, Garrick realized that it was a sign from God to enter into a religiously plural marriage lifestyle.

The duo, who share two sons, found a potential sister wife in Brazilian native Roberta and chose to actively divorce to fit her into their lives, despite concerns raised by Dannielle's parents. The duo is waiting for the new sister's wife to join them in Colorado this season. After a trip to Brazil to meet her, Garrick filed for a K-1 visa to bring her to the United States.

While Roberta is yet to make an appearance, Garrick is also courting a new woman, Lea. However, Roberta isn't exactly on board with the polygamous arrangement and asks her potential husband not to spend time with Lea.

2) Sidian and Tosha Jones

Season 3 couple of Seeking Sister Wife, Sidian and Tosha Jones, are set to return to the show and are seen long-distance dating potential Filipino sister-wife, Arielle. Sidian describes her as having "the most perfect face, a perfect body," which is not encouraged by Tosha's mother as she is "not a fan" of her daughter's situation.

Sidian is even worried that the potential sister wife may be way "out of his league" and is skeptical about bringing her to America. It may damage his marriage to Tosha.

New polygamous relationships this Seeking Sister Wife season

1) Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis

The trio is the first family to join the show's returning cast and is already in a complex relationship. These cast members practice polygamy with a twist. The two women of the triad, April and Jennifer, consider themselves Nick's wives; however, they are legally married and have taken his last name to show solidarity as a family.

Season 4 will document April's trials and tribulations as she settles into this family, as they court a potential third wife to join them.

2) Steve and Brenda Foley

Seeking Sister Wife newcomers Steve and Brenda Foley have already experienced polygamy in the past and will make their dramatic debut as they look to expand their family by adding a potential sister wife. They are hoping for the perfect wife to complete their family and are courting a much younger likely sister-wife this time

3) Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps

Another polygamist family joining Season 4 of the hit series- Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps. Marcus and Taryn are married, and the former is engaged to Inda. They are "a plural family actively seeking another wife to join their group, but they have to overcome some growing pains."

However, this agreement brings some friction between the trio, as in the trailer, India gets upset with Marcus for not adhering to a curfew while going on a date with another woman.

Who will not be making their appearance on Seeking Sister Wife Season 4?

1) Ashley and Dimitri Snowden

The controversial couple will not be a part of this installment of the series. Ashley and Dimitri Snowden appeared in the first three seasons and had multiple failed relationships with potential sister wives, including a short-lived marriage to a woman named Vanessa. Their wedding was documented in the Season 2 finale; however, Vanessa revealed she'd left the family after the episode aired.

In Season 2, the Snowdens pursued a relationship with South African native Christine. She later accused both Ashley and Dimitri of abuse.

Dimitra was also accused of assault and abuse by numerous partners last year, which prompted production executives to cancel the show. Now that a new season is back up, the Snowdens won't be a part of the same.

2) The Winder family

The Winder family confirmed that they would no longer be a part of the Seeking Sister Wife franchise. In an Instagram post, they wished the best for the new polygamous relationships set to appear on the show and thanked the network for allowing them to share their story with viewers.

"It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path. We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly."

The show, produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company, will have 14 episodes this season and give fans a glimpse into a polygamous world where people will deal with multiple marriages and the complexities of life.

On Monday, don't forget to tune in to Seeking Sister Wife on TLC.

