Who is Chris Noth's wife? All about Tara Wilson as couple may spend Christmas apart following assault allegations

Actor Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, might spend Christmas separately this time as the latter is disturbed by the s*xual assault allegations against her husband. A source told The US Sun that Wilson is not doing well.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth has denied the allegations. One of the three women who accused Noth quoted him while saying that monogamy was fake while married.

Alexia Norton Jones @alexianortonjo3



“ Life changes fast” -Didion In the midst of the allegations against #ChrisNoth I send compassion to his wife Tara Wilson. I believe Lily and a Zoe. I can’t imagine what it must be like to hear that their marriage is “a sham”. In the middle of a sexual assault? #andjustlikethat “ Life changes fast” -Didion In the midst of the allegations against #ChrisNoth I send compassion to his wife Tara Wilson. I believe Lily and a Zoe. I can’t imagine what it must be like to hear that their marriage is “a sham”. In the middle of a sexual assault? #andjustlikethat “ Life changes fast” -Didion

A friend mentioned that Noth could be non-monogamous but Wilson seems to be unaware of it. He added Noth might be feeling guilty about not disclosing his relationship status. Wilson is currently living in Los Angeles. The couple planned a Christmas together but that may not happen for now.

The aftermath of the allegations against Chris Noth and close friends’ opinions

A source to Noth stated that the public should reserve their judgment for now. However, Noth has already been fired by the A3 Artists Agency on the night of December 17.

Noth’s representative dismissed the allegations as "a complete fabrication." He said the details of the allegations read like bad fiction. However, recurcussions have already begun for Noth as a company planning to purchase Noth's tequila business called off the deal on December 17.

Everything to know about Tara Wilson

Chris Noth and Tara Wilson attend the "To Catch A Thief" Ralph Lauren screening (Image by Noam Galai via Getty Images)

Tara Wilson is a Canadian native. Her family moved to the US when she was young. She studied acting and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

Wilson then wrote the play, B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching in 2019 and made her acting debut in Pinero in 2001. She then appeared on an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2004 and was last seen in Frame of Mind in 2009 alongside her husband.

Wilson won the title of Miss West Virginia in 2000. She and Chris Noth started a tearoom called Once Upon a Teacup in Windsor, Ontario in 2009. Although they moved the tearoom to another location in London, Ontario, it has remained closed since then.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tara Wilson and Chris Noth met for the first time at the The Cutting Room club in 2001 and tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, in 2012. They are the parents of two sons – Orion, born in January 2008, and Keats, born in February 2020.

Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.

Edited by Srijan Sen