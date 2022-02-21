Kody Brown questions his polygamy in the final installment of Sister Wives Tell-All

In the final installment of Sister Wives Tell-All episode, Kody Brown opened up about his views on being in a polygamous marriage and whether or not the lifestyle was perfect for him.

Brown began by addressing his now ex-wife Christine Brown's own disapproval and disdain for polygamous marriages. Kody felt Christine was living two lives as on one hand she was promoting multiple marriages while privately telling Kody that she wanted to get out.

Kody revealed to host Sukanya Krishnan that he was reconsidering the concept of polygamy. He said:

"When you really start getting honest, you start looking up to the heavens and going, 'Geez, Father. You inspired me to do this. Why is it such a mess now? t really has set me on my heels and had me questioning the lifestyle itself. It's a challenge."

Sister Wives Tell-All has the cast open up on staying in a polygamous marriage

Sister Wives host Sukanya Krishnan asked Kody if he was questioning being in a polygamous marriage, to which he said:

"Oh, hell yes — yes. I question it all the time."

Later in the episode, each of the Sister Wives opened up about their views on still being committed to staying in a polygamous marriage. Christine Brown was clear that the concept is not for her, as she does not believe it anymore. She said:

"Yeah I don't want polygamy, that's for sure. Part of the reason I'm sure that I'm leaving is because I don't believe in it for me anymore. I don't..it's not..God's like 'No girl, you did it, you can go...you're checked..you know?"

Janelle Brown revealed that the concept of polygamous marriage is something she still believes in. Confessing that she had second thoughts about it during COVID but chose to stay, she said:

"Yes I do, I'm here. There was a point during COVID I'm like 'Okay, do I still wanna do this' and there was a period of time when Kody was away for about six weeks and I thought, 'Wow life is really easy'...and I had to really some soul searching and realise that I wanna be here still."

Robyn Brown reflected on Kody's views on polygamy and said:

"If he doesn't love plural marriage, what does he do? That's three of us or all of us that he moves on from, and we've seen that in our culture. We have seen that where a man decides he's done living plural marriage and he leaves all of his wives or leaves all but one and he goes and starts a new life. He's tired of it."

For Meri Brown, she confessed that even though Kody and her are no longer in a romantic marriage, she still sees the value of "staying in." She was uncertain whether Kody will be staying in a polygamous marriage.

Season 16 of TLC's hit television series Sister Wives saw its own ups and downs in the lives of Kody Brown and his wives, primarily his fractured bond with Christine. The former couple announced their split in November last year after more than 25 years together.

