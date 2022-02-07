Sister Wives Tell-All: Kody Brown 'not in sync' with Janelle and separated from Christine

TLC's Sister Wives Tell-All aired its second installment with major insights into where Kody's relationship stands with Janelle and Christine. The three-part tell-all had the cast sit down for a one-on-one interview with host, Sukanya Krishnan.

Part one of the Sister Wives Tell-All was heavily focused on Kody and Meri's relationship, but the second part delved deep into Kody's relationship with the other sister wives.

Throughout the course of the Sister Wives Tell-All episode, the cast revealed that Kody and Janelle's relationship was 'not in sync' and Christine and Kody were spiritually separated. Along with this, Kody's relationship with Janelle's kids was also discussed in the episode.

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle's relationship explored

The Sister Wives star opened up about where he stands with his wife Janelle in the episode. Kody revealed that they were 'not in sync' anymore.

"We don't partner really well but we actually just are able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment. I don't even know. We're good friends, we get along well. It's more of a, like, just a committed relationship."

When asked by host Sukanya Krishnan if Kody was in love with Janelle, he explained all he had for her was love, but could not define anything beyond that. He confessed that Janelle would also convey the same.

"Janelle wouldn't tell you she's in that place with me either if she was being honest."

Janelle admitted that Kody's rules and protocols that he had created strained his relationship with their kids, especially Garrison and Gabriel. Janelle felt that Kody did not trust the boys and that resulted in a strained relationship.

Janelle also pointed out that several of Kody's children were at odds with him because of the rules laid down by him. To this, Kody said:

“I want my kids around me. I love them. They want my company, but I struggle with the lack of respect they have for my leadership.”

A look into where Kody and Christine stand in their relationship

Sister Wives star Christine revealed how she once thought of herself as being the "basement wife." She confessed that she chose to be the weaker one in that situation, which cost her, her identity:

"Every single day of my life, I wake up and I have a choice to make if I'm in a situation like that. And in the end, I would love to just be strong and be like, 'No, no, no, no,' and just cause more contention. ... Or, I can just go, 'Okay, okay. That's fine, that's fine, that's fine,' and make it easier. But then, in the end, I lose myself. The cost is me."

Christine confessed to putting everyone's but her needs first. She always looked out for everyone and that left her "running on empty." She had asked Kody for help as she was overwhelmed.

When asked about where she stands in her relationship with Kody, she said:

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate."

Both Kody and Christine echoed in on the sentiment that they were spiritually separated. Christine admitted that she did not hold the religious beliefs of the church and had left a long time ago.

"In our church, polygamous women can leave. They're not trapped. They can leave if they want to leave and if it's not working. I just think that God's fine if I just want to be happy."

Kody also admitted that he is comfortable with where Christine stands in their relationship and said that she was "free from that yolk of bondage."

The second part of the Sister Wives tell-all also focussed on Robyn's relationship with Kody and the other sister wives in the Brown family. The final installment of Tell-All will air on Sunday at 10 PM ET on TLC.

