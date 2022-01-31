"We need to start a Christine fan club: 'Sister Wives' fans applaud her decision to leave Kody 

TLC's first installment of the finale episode of Sister Wives saw Christine taking a stand for herself and her kids, and choosing to leave Kody. Christine knew exactly what she wanted from a relationship and a marriage and it was certainly not a "loveless marriage."
During the Sister Wives finale episode, all four wives and Kody Brown sat down for a one-on-one interview with the host, Sukanya Krishnan. Christine, who announced her split from Kody last November, was asked whether her decision to leave Kody was influenced by the shift in the relationship between Meri and Kody to which she said:
"My heart breaks when I think about their marriage. I don't want that and I don't want to be in a loveless 'marriage.' I have no intention in living like that. And if that's what my future looks like, I'm not going to live that way."
After listening to Christine's words and the conversations that took place, fans rallied to Christine's side.
Fans approve and cheer for Christine on her decision
Fans applauded Christine's decision to leave rather than being in a toxic and intimacy-free relationship with Kody and took to social media to express their support for Christine.
The journey of Christine's internal struggle on Sister Wives
Throughout part one of Sister Wives finale episode, Christine revealed her internal feelings and struggles with how members of the family perceived her. She did not feel loved enough and felt isolated thinking that all the members in the family hate her.
"I just felt like before I would go to any family gatherings or anything, I just really hesitated. I'm like, 'Does anyone really like me?' Because we wouldn't reach out to each other, but I wouldn't reach out either."
Christine did want to have an honest conversation with the others but for her it was always an "internal" dialog and a struggle that she kept to herself for a long time. Christine was also really sad about seeing Kody with the other wives. In Sister Wives' finale episode's first part she said:
"It's really hard to be in a room with everybody and watch him be incredible in other relationships and know that your own is terrible and wonder, 'Well, what am I supposed to do?'"
"'What am I supposed to do in a room where I feel I really don't matter?' So I would go in there shielded too and worried about, just seeing Kody with his wives. It was really hard."
The Sister Wives finale episode will run its course in three installments. Other than Christine's relationship with Kody, the first part gave viewers a breakdown of Meri and Kody's relationship as well. The family also talked about the impact COVID-19 protocols had on their family.